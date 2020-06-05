Advertisement

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 05, 2020 2:51 pm

Users can once again download and install the app from the Google Play Store.

The short video-making application Mitron is back on the Google Play Store. Users can once again download and install the app from the Google Play Store. 

 

The app was removed from the Google Play Store recently due to Google’s ‘spam and minimum functionality’ policy. Google policy states it the app copies content from other apps without adding any original content or value, it falls under violations. The app was considered to be the Indian alternative of TikTok and within a few weeks of launch, it was able to garner more than 5 lakh downloads from the Play Store. 

 

However, multiple users complained that the app was buggy in nature and the user experience was not that great. Then a report highlighted that the app is just a rebranded version of the Pakistani application TicTic, which is developed by a company known as Oboxus. The report highlights that the Mitron’s creator has bought the source code for $34, which roughly translates to Rs 2,500.

 

The application raised multiple questions. First of all, when the app was uploaded on the Play Store, The real identity behind the creator of the Mitron application was not known. There was no defined privacy policy and there is no information about the details of the app and where it stores the data, whether it is safe or not and why there is no information about the developer of the application.

 

However, this time when you click on the developer details on the page listing, it takes to Mitron.tv. The website has also provided some detailed privacy policy and the company name has been registered by Mitron.TV in Bengaluru. The privacy policy now states: “Our Platform is dynamic and may change rapidly. As such, we may change the services we provide at our discretion. We may temporarily, or permanently, stop providing Services or any features to you generally.” 

 

The policy further reveals that it collects information by log files that includes  internet protocol (IP) addresses, browser type, Internet Service Provider (ISP), date and time stamp, referring/exit pages, and possibly the number of clicks. However, the company states that this is not linked to any information that can help in identifying the user personally.

 

Mitron vs TikTok: Can Mitron become an Indian alternative to TikTok?

Mitron app is a repackeged verison of Pakistan TicTic: Report

Mitron app pulled from Google Play Store because of this violation!

Google clarifies why it removed Mitron and Remove China applications from Play Store

