Mitron app pulled from Google Play Store because of this violation!

The app is no longer available for download from the Play Store as it violates Google’s policy.

Advertisement

Mitron, a short video-making app that was considered as an Indian alternative to TikTok, has been pulled from Google Play Store. The app is no longer available for download from the Play Store as it violates Google’s policy.

As per a report by CNBC-TV18, Google red-flagged the app and suspended it, as it violates Google’s ‘spam and minimum functionality’ policy. Google policy states it the app copies content from other apps without adding any original content or value, it falls under violations. “We don't allow apps that merely provide the same experience as other apps already on Google Play. Apps should provide value to users through the creation of unique content or services,” the Google Play policy notes.

Mitron application banked high on the anti-Chinese segment and it garnered over 5 million downloads in the country. The app was considered to be the Indian alternative of the popular Chinese application, TikTok. However, it turned out that the app is not made in India and it is a rebranded version of the Pakistani app known as TicTic.

Also Read: Mitron vs TikTok: Can Mitron become an Indian alternative to TikTok?

Advertisement

The Mitron app is a repackaged version of the TicTic app, which is developed by a Pakistani company known as Oboxus. Irfan Sheikh, the founder and CEO of Qboxus told the publication that the developer behind Mitron bought the source code from the company.

The report highlights that the Mitron’s creator has bought the source code for $34, which roughly translates to Rs 2,500. Shiekh told the publication that his company sells the source code, which the buyer then customises according to their need. Furthermore, Mitron application has no defined privacy policy and there is no information about the details of the app and where it stores the data, whether it is safe or not and why there is no information about the developer of the application.