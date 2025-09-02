Milagrow iMap 16 Pro, iMap 16 Galaxy Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaners Launched in India

Milagrow iMap 16 Pro and iMap 16 Galaxy robot vacuum cleaners have been launched in India and are touted to be “engineered specifically for Indian households, with a combination of next-gen suction power, intelligent navigation, and app/voice-enabled controls.” Here’s everything to know about the two new vacuum cleaners.

Milagrow iMap 16 Pro: Price, Features

The vacuum cleaner is available to purchase online at Milagrow’s website and Amazon.in for Rs 29,990 with a 1-year standard warranty.

Featuring 14,000 Pa suction power with iBoost technology, the Pro effortlessly removes dust, dander, fur, and dirt as fine as 0.03 microns. The Pro is powered by a long-lasting 5200mAh EV-grade battery that keeps it cleaning nonstop for up to 6 hours on a single charge, covering 3,000–3,500 sq. ft. without breaking a sweat. Thanks to its RT2R 3.0 LiDAR navigation system, the robot guarantees precise mapping, obstacle avoidance, and faster cleaning — even under low furniture such as chairs, sofas, and beds.

Additionally, its HEPA12 air filtration system, along with an advanced microfiber mop, controlled by the smart, multilingual (you can command the robot in 6 Indian languages), voice-controlled (Alexa/Google Assistant), BharatBot software, doesn’t just clean — it enhances your home’s air quality while following scheduled routines. Further, kids and seniors can easily control the Milagrow iMap 16 Pro with its IR remote controller.

Milagrow iMap 16 Galaxy: Price, Features

The vacuum cleaner is available to purchase online at Milagrow’s website and Amazon.in for Rs 21,490 with a 1-year standard warranty.

It comes with a robust 10,000 Pa suction system that easily tackles dust, dander, and dirt particles as tiny as 0.05 microns. A 5200mAh rechargeable battery drives it for up to 6 hours nonstop, covering 2,500–3,000 sq. ft. on a single charge. Similar to the Pro, the Galaxy also features RT2R 3.0 Smart LiDAR navigation for accurate cleaning paths and obstacle avoidance. Its HEPA12 filtration system helps keep indoor air fresh for kids, seniors, and allergy-prone family members.

Using onboard Wi-Fi and a smartphone app, combined with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, its powerful and smart BharatBot software can be scheduled with custom cleaning modes to adapt perfectly to busy lifestyles. And like the Pro, it can also be controlled via its IR remote controller if Wi-Fi isn’t available.