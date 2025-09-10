Samsung 2025 Single Door Refrigerators Launched in India with Floral Designs

Samsung 2025 Single Door refrigerators have been launched in India with floral designs on the front for an elegant look. Available in 183-litre capacity, Samsung says these refrigerators are “designed to meet the needs of Indian households looking for affordable and stylish refrigerators.” Here’s everything to know about them.

Samsung 2025 Single Door Refrigerators: Price, Availability

The new Single Door Refrigerator range starts at Rs 19,999 for the 3 Star models and Rs 21,999 for the 5 Star models. These can be bought via Samsung India’s website, Samsung retail stores, Amazon, Flipkart, and other major retailers.

Samsung 2025 Single Door Refrigerators: Specifications

With eight new models across two floral patterns, Begonia and Wild Lily, the new Single Door refrigerators are available in red and blue colors and in 3 Star and 5 Star energy ratings.

Designed with aesthetics in mind, the new Single Door range is tailored for modern Indian homes. The Begonia and Wild Lily floral patterns are “crafted to elevate the kitchen’s look, while the sleek Grande Door design with bar handle ensures a premium feel along with convenient usability. With vibrant colors and elegant patterns, these refrigerators are not just appliances but statement pieces that seamlessly blend beauty with function,” according to the company.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy S24 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Announced in India

The new range is packed with features to enhance everyday usability. The Digital Inverter Compressor with a 20-year warranty ensures quieter operation, energy efficiency, and reliable performance over time. With Stabilizer-Free Operation, the refrigerator runs steadily during voltage fluctuations, protecting it from electrical damage.

Inside, a bright LED lamp illuminates every corner while consuming significantly less energy and lasting much longer than conventional bulbs. The toughened glass shelves can hold up to 175 kg, weight making them ideal for heavy pots and pans. Select models also come with a Base Stand Drawer offering 11.8L of extra storage, perfect for keeping dry items like onions and potatoes organized and separate from cooling space.