Micromax In 2C, not launching in July

Rumours are floating in the market that Micromax In 2C launch is on July 15, but they are not true.

Sources have said to The Mobile Indian, “ Micromax In 2C is not going to be launched in July as it is still in the planning stage. Rather, Micromax In 2B may launch by Month-end.”

The basis of the rumour seems to the recent listing of Micromax In 2C on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. Earlier, Micromax In 2B was also spotted on the same database.

Micromax In 2B Specification

As per the Geekbench listing, an octa-core 1.8GHz Unisoc T610 chipset will power Micromax In 2B. This chipset has six 1.80 GHz Arm Cortex-A55 processing cores and two 1.80 GHz Arm Cortex-A75 along with Mali G52 MP2 GPU. In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, the Micromax In 2B has scored 350 and 1204 points, respectively.

As of now, 4GB of RAM is confirmed but Micromax might launch it in other variants as well. It will run on Android 11 out of the box.

Micromax In 2B will be the successor to last year’s Micromax In 1B powered by an octa-core MediaTek G35 chipset. As a result, the Unisoc on the IN 2B will then be a downgrade compared to its predecessor.

Micromax in 1b is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and has a 6.52-inch HD+ display. comes variants – 2GB + 32 GB and 4GB + 64GB. It has a fingerprint sensor at the back and backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging and reverse charging support.

Micromax In 2C Specifications

Micromax In 2C may launch in August and will be powered by a Unisoc T-610 chipset. The phone is expected to have 4GB RAM and runs on Android 11 OS. The Micromax IN 2C scored 347 points in the single-core test and 1,127 points in the multi-core in Geekbench 5.4.1.