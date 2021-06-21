Micromax In 2C spotted on Geekbench

Micromax's upcoming smartphone that is called the In 2C has now been spotted on Geekbench revealing the RAM and chipset information

Micromax made a comeback last year in November with the launch of In Note 1 and In 1B. Since then, Micromax has launched a total of three phones and seems like a fourth one is now in tow. The newest smartphone is purportedly called the Micromax In 2C which has been spotted on Geekbench.

As per the Geekbench listing, the In 2C runs on Unisoc T-610 chipset which has two Cortex-A75 CPU cores clocked at 1.8GHz, six Cortex-A55 CPU cores clocked at 1.8GHz, and Mali-G52 GPU. The phone has 4GB RAM and runs on Android 11 OS. The Micromax IN 2C scored 347 points in the single-core test and 1,127 points in the multi-core in Geekbench 5.4.1.

As the name of the phone suggests, the phone could act as a successor to the Micromax In 1B or the In 1. There have been no official announcements or teasers for the In 2C from Micromax as of now but considering the smartphone has appeared on Geekbench, we can expect the same soon.

The latest smartphone by the company that was launched back in March is called the Micromax In 1. Micromax In 1 comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 91.4% screen to body ratio, and 450nits maximum brightness. It sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

For the camera, Micromax In 1 is equipped with a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone has an 8-megapixel front camera sensor.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC which will be coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.