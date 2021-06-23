Micromax In 2B appears on Geekbench with Unisoc T610 chipset

Micromax In 2B will likely be the successor for last year’s Micromax In 1B which was powered by an octa-core MediaTek G35 chipset.

After Micromax In 2C was recently spotted on Geekbench benchmarking platform, now Micromax In 2B has also been spotted on the same Geekbench database.



As per the Geekbench listing, the Micromax In 2B will be powered by an octa-core 1.8GHz Unisoc T610 chipset. This chipset comprises of two 1.80 GHz Arm Cortex-A75 and six 1.80 GHz Arm Cortex-A55 processing cores paired with a Mali G52 MP2 GPU.

The chipset will be coupled with 4GB of RAM. However, we can expect the device to launch in other variants as well.

For the software, the phone runs the latest Android 11 operating system out of the box. In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, the Micromax In 2B has scored 350 and 1204 points, respectively.

Micromax In 2B will likely be the successor for last year’s Micromax In 1B which was powered by an octa-core MediaTek G35 chipset. The Unisoc on the IN 2B will then be a downgrade as compared to its predecessor.

Recently, Micromax In 2C was spotted on Geekbench as per which the phone runs on Unisoc T-610 chipset. The phone has 4GB RAM and runs on Android 11 OS. The Micromax IN 2C scored 347 points in the single-core test and 1,127 points in the multi-core in Geekbench 5.4.1.

As of now, Micromax has not officially announced anything about the Micromax In 2C and Micromax In 2B smartphones. But based on leaks, we expect them to launch soon.



Micromax in 1b features a 6.52-inch HD+ display and will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 paired with 2GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage. It also features a fingerprint sensor at the back. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging and reverse charging support.

To recall, Micromax in 1b runs on Stock Android OS with 2 years of guaranteed OS updates. It has a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary camera along with a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has an 8MP camera for selfies.

via 1 | 2