Micromax In 1B vs Infinix Smart 5: The Budget Battle

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 12, 2021 11:55 am

Infinix released a smartphone called Infinix Smart 5 that competes with Micromax In 1B. Which one of them fares out to be better? Let's take a look.

Infinix launched its latest smartphone Smart 5 in the budget segment in India that seems to be the competition of the Micromax In 1B. Both the phones provide good value for money but which one does it better? Let's have a look. 

 

Display

 

Display comparison_

 

The Infinix Smart 5 features a 6.82-inch HD+ drop notch display with 720x1640 pixels resolution, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 90.6% of Screen to body ratio, 440 nits brightness and 1500:1 Contrast ratio. 

 

The In 1B features a 6.52-inch HD+ Mini Drop display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, 269 ppi, 20:9 aspect ratio and a contrast ratio of 1200:1. It also has 400 nits of brightness. 

 

The display looks to be the same, more the less, on both the devices. But the Infinix Smart 5 has a very minute advantage over the In 1B with a slightly brighter display, a slightly bigger screen and a better contrast ratio. Though these differences won't be visible in real life much, on paper the Infinix Smart 5 wins here. 

 

Read More: Infinix Smart 5 launched in India for Rs 7199 with 6.82-inch display and 6000mAh battery 

 

Performance & Software 

 

The Infinix Smart 5 is powered by Helio G25 Octa-core processor with 12nm FinFET, 2.0GHz CPU frequency. Plus it comes with Mediatek Hyper EngineGame Technology. (Smooth gaming experience through intelligent networking and resource management). It runs on Android 10 operating system with the latest XOS 7 Dolphin. 

 

The In 1B runs is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 paired with 2GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage and runs on Stock Android OS with 2 years of guaranteed OS updates but there's a catch here. The 2GB RAM variant runs on Android 10 Go Edition whereas the 4GB RAM variant runs on regular Android 10 which means you will get better performance on the latter. 

In 1B storage

Also, In 1B has expandable memory up to 512GB whereas it is 256GB in Smart 5's case. But Smart 5 has a 3-in-1 slot wherein you can insert 2 SIM cards and a memory card. 

 

It now depends on the user's preference whether they like a more advanced feature set but with a bit of bloatware. In 1B on the other hand runs on stock android that will presumably provide faster software updates and a stock experience. Secondly, the In 1B features a slightly better processor over the Smart 5. The better processor with stock Android makes it a better choice in the performance and software segment. 

 

Read More: Micromax In Note 1 to receive Android 11 in April, Micromax 5G phone in works says founder 

 

Battery 

 

In 1B battery

 

In 1B is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging and reverse charging support. The Infinix Smart 5 is backed by a 6000mAh battery with AI Smart Power saving. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 50 days of standby time. Infinix also claims that the phone can last for up to 53 hours of 4G talktime. 

 

If you need reverse charging feature then the In 1B is a better option, otherwise, the Smart 5 is clear winner with a much bigger battery that will provide better battery life. 

 

Cameras

Camera comparison

 

In 1B has a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary camera along with a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has an 8MP camera for selfies. 

 

The Infinix Smart 5 comes with 13MP AI Dual rear Camera with f/1.8 aperture, Quad LED Flash along with a Low Light sensor. Infinix Smart 5 is powered by 8MP AI selfie, f/2.0 aperture and dedicated LED flash 

 

Both the cameras are on par with each. The secondary camera on the Smart 5 will provide better low-light photos whereas the In 1B's second sensor will help you with better macro shots. 

 

Price

 

The Smart 5 is priced at Rs 7199 for the single 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The In 1B is priced at Rs 7999 for the 4GB/64GB variant whereas the 2GB/32GB variant costs Rs 6999.

 

In 1B_

 

As we can see, In 1B provides a better value with a better processor with stock Android and faster updates. It also has more RAM and storage options. The Smart 5 is providing better battery life and a slightly better display with a negligible difference. 

Tags: Micromax Infinix

 

Reviews

