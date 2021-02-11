Infinix Smart 5 launched in India for Rs 7199 with 6.82-inch display and 6000mAh battery

Infinix Smart 5 will be available from Flipkart starting from February 18.

Infinix has today launched its new smartphone - Infinix Smart 5 in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs 7199 for the single 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant.

It comes in Aegean Blue, Morandi Green, Obsidian Black, 7°Purple colour variants.

Infinix Smart 5 Specifications



The Infinix Smart 5 features a 6.82-inch HD+ drop notch display with 720x1640 pixels resolution, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 90.6% of Screen to body ratio, 440 nits brightness and 1500:1 Contrast ratio. The phone is powered by Helio G25 Octa-core processor with 12nm FinFET, 2.0GHz CPU frequency. Plus it comes with Mediatek Hyper EngineGame Technology. (Smooth gaming experience through intelligent networking and resource management).



It comes with 3-in-1 card slot where you can put Dual Nano SIM along with a dedicated micro SD card slot which supports up to 256GB. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.



The phone comes with 13MP AI Dual rear Camera with f1.8 Big aperture, Quad LED Flash along with a Low Light sensor. Infinix Smart 5 is powered by 8MP AI selfie, f/2.0 aperture and dedicated LED flash.



Infinix Smart 5 is backed by a 6000mAh battery with AI Smart Power saving. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 50 days of standby time. Infinix also claims that the phone can last for up to 53 hours of 4G talktime. There is a new ultra power saving mode which boosts the power by optimizing the power to the apps and thereby increases 25% battery backup.



The phone comes with Multifunctional fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock feature to enhance security of your Smartphone. Face Unlock of Smart 5 recognizes multiple facial point information and unlock the phone in just 0.3 sec.



It runs on Android 10 operating system with latest XOS 7 Dolphin. The smartphone measures 165.4x73.4x8.75mm. Connectivity features are 4G support, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth, GPS, micro USB and a 3.5mm audio jack.