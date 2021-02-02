Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra reportedly in works

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : February 02, 2021 12:05 pm

Latest News

As per latest leaks, Xiaomi is working on a top-of-the-line variant of the Mi 11, which could be called the Mi 11 Ultra.
Advertisement

Mi 11 is Xiaomi's first flagship with Snapdragon 888 and was also the world's first device to feature the chipset. As per the latest leak, Xiaomi is working on the Ultra variant of the smartphone, along with Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Lite already in the queue. 

 

As per tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the device could be placed higher than the Mi 11 Pro on the specification ladder. The name of the device isn't confirmed but it could be the Mi 11 Ultra. Some of the specifications of the device have also been leaked by the tipster. 

 

The leaked specifications include a 2K display which could be the same as the one seen on Mi 11 along with 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera and four-sided curved edges. 

 

Advertisement

Read More: Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite tipped to come with Snapdragon 755G chipset, 64 MP camera, Mi 11 Pro to sport 5,000 mAh battery

 

The phone is also said to feature 67W wireless charging technology and pack a large battery, which should be higher than the Mi 11 that has a 4,600mAh battery. These have been the only specifications that have leaked so far, for the device. 

 

In somewhat related news to Xiaomi, the company is working towards the global launch of the MIUI 12.5 on 8th of February along which should also arrive the global variant of the vanilla Mi 11.

 

The MIUI 12.5 global version should also include the new updated browser and notes application. MIUI+ will also come as a new feature where users can sync their Xiaomi smartphones with a Windows PC for accessing notifications, text messages, and photos directly through the computer screen. 

 

As per Xiaomi, MIUI 12.5 will have a 17 percent decrease in power consumption along with 32 percent less memory consumption in system operations. 

Xiaomi to launch MIUI 12.5 and Mi 11 globally on 8th February

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite tipped to come with Snapdragon 755G chipset, 64 MP camera, Mi 11 Pro to sport 5,000 mAh battery

Xiaomi files complaint against US Department of Defense for Blacklisting them

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Poco M3 launched in India starting at Rs 10,999

HMD Global to launch more affordable 5G Nokia smartphones in India

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies