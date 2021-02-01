Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite tipped to come with Snapdragon 755G chipset, 64 MP camera, Mi 11 Pro to sport 5,000 mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite will come with an OLED screen with a punch hole for the selfie camera.

Xiaomi launched Mi 11 flagship smartphone last year in December. Now the company is said to also launch Mi 11 Lite and Mi 11 Pro soon. Some key details for both the smartphones have now leaked online.



As per the leak, Mi 11 Lite will come with an OLED screen with a punch hole for the selfie camera. It will be powered by Qualcomm SM7350 chipset (Snapdragon 755G). Fir the camera, there will be a 64-megapixel primary sensor that supports 5x zoom.



For the Mi 11 Pro, tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo has revealed that the phone's battery capacity could be 5,000mAh.



The Mi 11 Lite is expected to come in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB storage models and should be offered in Pink, Black, and Blue colour choices. The rumoured specifications include a 120Hz IPS LCD display with a side-mounted one.



The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 732G which will make it the only device in the Mi 11 lineup that won't support 5G connectivity. The device should have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.



For the cameras, the Mi 11 Lite is expected to come with a triple camera setup including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro lens. For the selfies, it should have a 16MP shooter.

