ZTE will participate in MWC 2020 event, to launch a new series of 5G devices

ZTE has now clarified that it will be attending the trade show and it will launch a slew of 5G devices during the launch event.

ZTE earlier revealed that it will not attend the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 event due to Coronavirus outbreak. However, the company has now clarified that it will be attending the trade show and it will launch a slew of 5G devices during the launch event.

The company has revealed that in accordance with the relevant guidelines of the Chinese health department and WHO, ZTE has adopted a series of strong prevention, control and safeguard measures. The company has revealed that it will do the following:

ZTE will ensure that all employees from mainland China, including non-Chinese nationals, have no symptoms for 2 weeks before departure and arrival in the MWC. Additional at the current time all employees are required to undergo 2 weeks self-isolation to ensure the health and safety of all our staff.

ZTE will ensure that all the senior executives of our company participating in the high-level meetings will self-isolate themselves in Europe for at least two weeks prior to MWC.

ZTE will ensure that the exhibition stand and equipment are disinfected daily.

ZTE will ensure that our booth presentation staff are all from countries outside China, and mainly from Europe. At the same time, we are working closely with the GSMA to ensure that you have a safe, comfortable and meaningful visit.







Furthermore, the company has revealed that this year’s theme will be 5G centric. The company has officially announced that it will launch a new series of 5G terminal devices including a new 5G ZTE Axon smartphone along with other commercial 5G products.

The company says that in 2020, it will introduce nearly 10 5G handsets worldwide and launch a total of 15 or more 5G terminal devices. In China, ZTE will focus on 5G products, with multiple products covering RMB 1,000 to RMB 3,000 to be available in 2020.

ZTE launched its first 5G smartphone, the ZTE Axon 10 Pro at MWC 2019. The company says that the smartphone is available in more than 10 countries in 2019. In addition, ZTE has cooperated with more than 20 operators around the world in 5G terminal devices cooperation. The brand has obtained 35 commercial 5G contracts in major markets, such as Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA).