Marshall Middleton Bluetooth Speaker launched in India: What does it offer?

Marshall has launched a new bluetooth portable speaker in India, called the Marshall Middleton. The new speaker hit the global shelves earlier this year in February and has now made its way to the Indian market. It has an IP67 rated build, 3.5mm headphone jack input and more.

Marshall Middleton: Price & Availability

The Marshall Middleton Bluetooth portable speaker is priced at Rs 31,999 and can be purchased from the brand’s official website and other retailers across the country. It is offered in Black and Brass Cream colours.

Marshall Middleton: Design

The new portable speaker from Marshall has an IP67 rated design which makes it resistant against dust and water. It features a soft exterior made of 55 percent recycled plastic and does not contain PVC, making it environment-friendly. Then, it gets buttons on the top for controlling the music playback, volume. The speaker also comes with a carry strap.

Marshall Middleton: Specs, Features

As for its features, the device comprises of a quad-speaker system including two 15W woofers, two 10W tweeters, and two radiators for surround sound effect. It gets a dynamic loudness feature that changes the tone of sound depending on the volume level.

The Bluetooth speaker features True Stereophonic as well, which is a type of multi-directional stereo sound that is said to produce spatial and binaural sound for an immersive listening experience. Using the stack mode, listeners can pair multiple speakers with each other.

The Marshall Middleton is claimed to deliver 20 hours of battery life while a 20-minute charge should be good for 2 hours of playtime. There is a 3.5mm input for wired connectivity. The speaker can also be used to charge other devices via a USB-C port.