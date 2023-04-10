Mivi DuoPods K7 TWS, U&i 6000W Party Speaker launched

Mivi has announced a new pair of TWS earbuds in India, called the DuoPods K7. The DuoPods K7 uses Artificial Intelligence to map your environment & create adaptive noise cancellation, says the brand. Separately, U&i has launched the 6000W Party speaker in India, called the Tower Box 2.0.

Mivi DuoPods K7 Price, Specs

The DuoPods K7 are available at a special launch price of Rs 999 from Mivi’s own website and Flipkart as well. It is available in colours including Coral, Galaxy Black, Ivory, Jazzy Blue and Mint Green.

The new earbuds from Mivi offer AI-enabled Environmental Noise Cancellation and a Metallique finish on the pods. Thanks to the AI algorithms, the buds are able to better filter out background noises during calls.

Further, they pack touch controls so you can access the dedicated gaming mode, play/pause tracks and do more. Next, they have Bluetooth 5.3 with an operational range of 10 meters.

Then they get swift charging support where 10 mins of playback can get listeners 500 mins of playtime. With the case, you would get 50 hours of playback while a single charge should help the earbuds last 10 hours. The case can be recharged via a USB-C port.

U&i Party Box 2.0 Price, Specs

The all new U&i Tower Box 2.0 6000W Party Speaker is available in the market at an MRP of Rs 6,999 backed with a 6 months warranty. Users can buy this product from all the U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India.

The U&i Tower Box 2.0 is a portable multimedia entertainment system that boasts 6000 watts (PMPO) of power. The entertainment box features twin 4” drivers with RGB lights that sync with your music. The twin drivers are managed by a powerful 60W RMS amplifier and there’s also a large 5.25” woofer.

The speaker can connect to devices via its USB or AUX ports, or stream tracks wirelessly via the Bluetooth V5.0 mode. Powered directly via the mains, it also comes with an IR remote to control your music. While the IR remote allows you to do it from afar, the analog dials for volume and bass makes it easier to control the sound as per your preference.

You can also plug in a wired microphone and turn the Tower Box into an instant karaoke machine. You could also plug in your guitar and or tune in to FM radio stations as well.