Krafton and Mahindra Bring BE 6 in Battlegrounds Mobile India

KRAFTON India and Mahindra have joined hands to bring Mahindra’s Electric Origin SUV- BE 6 in BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI). “This unique partnership offers consumers an immersive experience, aiming to captivate the aspirations of India’s young, tech-savvy audience,” said the companies.

With a first-of-its-kind collaboration, starting January 16, 2025, BGMI players will be able to interact with the Mahindra BE 6 in Battlegrounds Mobile India, “bringing a new level of realism and excitement to the virtual battleground.” Players can unlock a range of exclusive items inspired by the BE 6, including Suits like Quantum and Chrono Charge, and gameplay tools like Volt Tracer Gun, and Neon Drop BE6 Parachute, Flashvault BE 6 Backpack, SparkStrike Pan and more.

Special missions during the collaboration will also reward players with unique prizes such as Mahindra Event Crates, Gifts and a chance to win the real Mahindra BE 6. Participants can enter by first completing the Mahindra BE 6 Exchange Centre missions to collect “Nitro Wheel” & redeem the “Mahindra Event Crate” followed by creating a short video (10–30 seconds) showcasing the BE 6 in BGMI and posting it on Instagram or YouTube.

To qualify, players must tag BGMI’s and Mahindra Electric’s official accounts and use the hashtags #BGMIxMahindra and #UnleashTheCharge. Mahindra recently also announced that it will integrate Dolby Atmos in BE 6 and XEV 9e — Mahindra’s Electric Origin SUVs.

BE 6 and XEV 9e boast 16 Harman Kardon speakers, which comes as standard with the vehicles. The speakers next to front seats are three-way speakers designed with a tweeter, mid-range, and a woofer. The centre is Harman’s patented Unity Speaker design and rear surround speakers are high fidelity mid-range. There is also a subwoofer and two speaker drivers in the ceiling which will help deliver an enhanced in-cabin audio experience with Dolby Atmos