Lumio Vision 9, Vision 7 Smart TVs Launched in India with BOSS Flagship Processor

Lumio, the startup under Circuit House Technologies founded by former Xiaomi and Flipkart veterans, has announced its first two products for the Indian TV market, including the Lumio Vision 9 and Lumio Vision 7. The Vision 9 is QD-MiniLED Smart TV while the Vision 7 is a QLED TV. They are claimed to be the “fastest Smart TVs in India.”

Lumio Vision 9, Vision 7: Price, Availability

The Lumio Vision TVs will be available for pre-order on Amazon starting April 23, 2025, with pricing details as follows:

Lumio Vision 7 (43): Rs 29,999

Lumio Vision 7 (50): Rs 34,999

Lumio Vision 7 (55): Rs 39,999

Lumio Vision 9 (55): Rs 59,999

For all the pre-order customers between April 23 to 30th, Lumio will provide a 3-year warranty (2-year comprehensive warranty + 1-year extended warranty) for both Lumio Vision 7 and Lumio Vision 9. For those who purchase after the pre-order period ends, Lumio will provide 2 years of comprehensive warranty for both models.

With 300+ service centers covering 19,000+ PIN codes, Lumio offers pan-India after-sales services.

Lumio Vision 9, Vision 7: Features

Both series are powered by the Flagship Boss Processor, 3GB DDR4 RAM, and DOPE Display engine, tuned for accurate color reproduction. The TVs are touted to have more than 100% color coverage and Premium QLED Technology. The Vision 9 packs 1920 Blue Mini-LEDs with quantum dot enhancement layer and supports up to 900 nits peak brightness. There’s 111% DCI-P3 coverage, 81% Rec 2020 along with Delta E 1.71. It is available in a single 55-inch screen size.

The Vision 7 on the other hand supports up to 400 nits peak brightness. There’s 114% DCI-P3 coverage, 83% Rec 2020 along with Delta E 1.08. It is available in three sizes including 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. Both Lumio Vision 7 and Vision 9 feature Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, DGS Audio with a Quad Speaker System, built with up to 150% more speaker cavity. Connectivity is handled with 3 HDMI ports (48Gbps bandwidth, one e-ARC), 3 USB ports, Optical Audio Out, and High-Speed Wi-Fi on both series, along with 16GB of storage on the Vision 7 and 32GB of storage on the Vision 9.

Lumio says its TVs undergoes 60+ stringent quality tests tailored to India’s diverse conditions—dust, humidity, power fluctuations, and more—ensuring durability and longevity at the Dixon manufacturing plant.

The TVs come with a new TLDR app. TLDR puts everything you need at your fingertips—live matches, schedules, results, tournament standings, highlights, and post-match analysis—all wrapped in an easy-to-navigate interface. Startimg off with comprehensive coverage of Cricket and Football, TLDR is set to expand with more sports in the months ahead.

Further, TLDR integrates YouTube. One can instantly access Trending Playlists, fresh releases, and their own YouTube Playlists right from the TLDR Music section. The Minion Remote comes with a dedicated quick shortcut key with TLDR button. This remote also comes with all relevant keys to account for a complete experience.

Lumio Vision TVs comes with Google TV, offering 400,000+ movies and TV shows across 10,000+ apps. Google Cast, Virtual Remote is also available from Google TV. You can set your Google Photos Album as ScreenSaver on Google TV. Google’s Gemini integration makes interacting with your Google TV more intuitive, with helpful features like AI summaries of movies, Custom AI Wallpaper etc.