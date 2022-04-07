Logitech launches Signature M650 Mouse in India along with a Left-handed option

Logitech today introduced the new Signature M650 wireless and Signature M650 for Business mouse. The mouse is claimed to offer a comfortable and personalized experience with two different sizes and a left-handed option. The wireless mouse supports features like SmartWheel scrolling, nearly silent clicks and a contoured comfort design that enables faster, more comfortable work.

Both, the Logitech Signature M650 Wireless Mouse and Signature M650 L are retailed at Rs 2,995. The Logitech Signature M650 is available in three color variants – Rose, Graphite and Off white whereas Signature M650 L is available in Graphite color variant only.

Logitech Signature M650, M650L Features

Whether working on a document or browsing through a website, the Signature M650’s SmartWheel helps to deliver precision when needed. In addition, the Signature M650 and larger size Signature M650 L also feature SilentTouch technology, reducing click noise by 90% compared to the Logitech M185 Mouse, ideal when clicking during a video call. Moreover, the battery on the mouse is claimed to last up to two years.

With two sizes and a left-handed option, a contoured shape, a soft thumb area and rubber side grip, the Signature M650 inclusive design allows you to work comfortably for extended hours. Further, it gives you the ability to customize the side buttons to favorite shortcuts with Logitech Options+.

Additionally, the Signature M650, available in off-white, graphite and rose, works with Windows, macOS, Linux, Chrome OS, iPadOS and Android operating systems. One can connect to the mouse in an instant via Bluetooth (R Low Energy or Logi Bolt USB receiver). Logitech further conveys that a portion of the Signature M650’s plastic parts are made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic – 64% for the graphite, 26% for off white and 26% for rose.