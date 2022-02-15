Logitech announces POP Keys Studio series Keyboard & POP Mouse

Logitech today launched POP Keys and POP Mouse, the newest products in the Logitech Studio Series. The new mouse and keyboard come with three vibrant new aesthetics. The keyboard comes with swappable emoji keys that can be customized to the user’s preference. The POP Keys keyboard is retailed at Rs 9995 and POP Mouse at Rs 2995.

POP Keys, POP Mouse features

The Logitech POP Keys Keyboard comes with eight swappable emoji keycaps in the box – four on the keyboard itself. The emoji keys can be easily customized to your favorite emoji or another handy shortcut using Logitech Options software, available via a download for PC or Mac. POP Mouse also features a top button that opens the emoji menu and can be customized for one-tap convenience.

Logitech POP Keys offers scooped typewriter-style mechanical keys and new-generation functions. Its 12 new FN shortcuts feature Snip Screen, Mute Mic and Media Keys to facilitate the modern workday.

Read More: Logitech, Lenovo launch Mechanical Gaming Keyboards, 135W USB PD charger

The POP Mouse slips easily into your bag or pocket for on-the-go working. It comes with a Smartwheel that flips automatically from high-precision to speed scroll mode. Available in many vibrant colours, POP Mouse delivers a design that helps you curate a joyful desk space, says the company. When Logitech Options is downloaded, one can use the mouse with Logitech Flow, a software feature for easy text, file and image copy-and-pasting between computers.

Both POP products empower multi-device creativity, connecting to up to three devices at a time via Bluetooth or the Logi Bolt wireless receiver. Each also comes with the promise of durability and long-lasting battery life.

POP Keys and POP Mouse are the latest addition to Logitech’s Studio Series. The series also features the Pebble mouse, K580 and K380 keyboards. POP Keys works with macOS, Windows, iOS, iPadOS, Chrome OS and Android, and POP Mouse works with Windows, macOS, iPadOS, Chrome OS and Linux.