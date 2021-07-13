Logitech G335 Wired Gaming headset launched in India

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech today, introduced a new, lightweight headset, the Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset.

At 240 grams, the Logitech G335 gaming headset is one of the lightest gaming headsets in the market, claims Logitech.

The Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset will be available at Rs 6,795 on Amazon. The headset is available in White and Black colours. The G335 has a slimmer design for a smaller fit and increased comfort as per the company. In addition, it features an adjustable suspension headband design and soft-fabric earpad materials.

Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset Features

The gaming headset comes with a 3.5mm audio pin so you can connect it to any gaming platform. It features gaming-grade audio quality, built-in controls, a volume roller located directly on the ear cup and a flip-to-mute mic. There’s a 40mm driver which handles the audio quality.

Logitech recently also launched the Logitech MK470 Slim Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo. It features a thin, compact keyboard and a modern-looking mouse. It is available in graphite and off-white colour options for Rs 4,995 on the Amazon India website.

The MK470 Slim Combo offers a variety of keys. These include a number pad in a compact layout, so one can work efficiently. The slim keys with scissor switches offer a whisper-quiet, laptop-like typing experience and the silent mouse clicks also reduce workplace distractions as per Logitech.

Apart from this, Logitech launched the G333 Gaming Earphones back in April. The Logitech G333 is offered in three colours- Black, White or Purple, and is available now for Rs 4,995 at Amazon India.

Engineered specifically for gaming, the G333 differs from traditional earbuds thanks to the two separate drivers in each ear housing. One driver is dedicated to bass, while the other is dedicated to mids and highs. Designed to fit comfortably, the G333 includes three sizes of soft silicone ear tips.