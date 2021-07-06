Logitech launches MK470 Slim Wireless Keyboard, Mouse Combo in India

Logitech MK470 Slim Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo have been launched today. It features a thin compact keyboard and a modern-looking mouse. It is available in graphite and off-white colour options for Rs 4,995 on the Amazon India website.

“This mouse and keyboard duo has the perfect balance of simplicity and productivity that enhance the aesthetics of your creative space” – Ashok Jangra, Cluster Category Head, South West Asia, Logitech

The MK470 Slim Combo offers a variety of keys. These include a number pad, in a compact layout, so one can work efficiently. The slim keys with scissor switches offer a whisper-quiet, laptop-like typing experience and the silent mouse clicks also reduce workplace distractions as per Logitech.

The MK470 Slim Wireless Keyboard and Mouse combo also come with a 2.4Ghz wireless receiver so you can connect it to your PC wirelessly. Plus, MK470 Slim Combo includes an auto-sleep feature that puts the mouse and keyboard into battery saving mode when they are not in use, so you can extend the time between battery changes.

The included batteries provide up to 18 months and 36 months of battery life for the mouse and keyboard, respectively.

In recent news related to Logitech, the company also launched Logitech G333 Gaming Earphones in India a while back. Engineered specifically for gaming, the G333 differs from traditional earbuds thanks to the two separate drivers in each ear housing. One driver is dedicated to bass, while the other is dedicated to mids and highs. As per the company, this architecture delivers a powerful audio experience with a rich soundscape.