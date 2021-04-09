Advertisement

Logitech G333 gaming earphones launched for Rs 4,995

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 09, 2021 11:43 am

Logitech G333 is offered in three colours- Black, White or Purple, and is available now for Rs 4,995 at Amazon India.
Logitech G has today announced the release of the newest addition to its family of gaming audio products, the Logitech G333 Gaming Earphones.

 

The Logitech G333 is offered in three colours- Black, White or Purple, and is available now for Rs 4,995 at Amazon India.

Engineered specifically for gaming, the G333 differs from traditional earbuds thanks to the two separate drivers in each ear housing. One driver is dedicated to bass, while the other is dedicated to mids and highs. As per the company, this architecture delivers a powerful audio experience with a rich soundscape, revealing every detail of game environments and clearly separating voice chat.

 

Fully equipped to allow gamers to play anywhere, the G333 provides wired compatibility with PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles, as well as mobile devices, tablets and more, thanks to the G333’s 3.5mm aux connector and included USB-C adapter.

 

Designed to fit comfortably, the G333 includes three sizes of soft silicone ear tips. The sturdy aluminium housing and tangle-free flat cables ensure reliability, durability and a premium look and feel. For added connectivity, these headphones feature an in-line mic and integrated audio controls and come with their own soft carrying pouch, keeping them clean and safe.

