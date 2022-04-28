HomeNewsLogitech G PRO X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse launched at Rs 13,595

Logitech G PRO X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse launched at Rs 13,595

Logitech G PRO X Superlight mouse is less than 63 grams and nearly 25% lighter than the standard PRO Wireless.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Logitech G PRO X Superlight

Logitech G, gaming technologies and gear division of Logitech, today unveiled its Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT. This is said to be the lightest wireless esports gaming mouse yet. The pro-grade mouse comes with LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, the HERO 25K sensor, and a refined mechanical design.

The Logitech G PRO X Superlight is retailed at Rs 13,595. It will be available in black, white, and Magenta color options.

Logitech G PRO X Superlight Features

The new PRO X Superlight is less than 63 grams and nearly 25% lighter than the standard PRO Wireless. In addition, the mouse features a more responsive 2.4 GHz LIGHTSPEED wireless for untethered play. It offers up to 70 hours of battery life. The new mouse has large, zero-additive PTFE feet, for a low-friction experience that delivers unrivaled precision, speed, and maneuverability.

Besides, the mouse comes equipped with Logitech G’s HERO 25K sensor at 25,600 DPI. It is sub-micron level mouse sensor that can accurately track movement at the sub-micron level. This is approximately 1/50th the thickness of a human hair without compromising on accuracy. Additionally, the sensor does this without the use of smoothing and without spurious motion or parasitic counts.

The HERO 25K sensor utilizes a smart power management system to continuously adjust frame rates based on the movement of the mouse to minimize power consumption. Further, even at high DPI, HERO is 10X more power-efficient than previous Logitech G sensors.

Previously, Logitech launched Signature M650 Mouse in India. The mouse is claimed to offer a comfortable and personalized experience with two different sizes and a left-handed option. The wireless mouse supports features like SmartWheel scrolling, nearly silent clicks and a contoured comfort design that enables faster, more comfortable work.

Both, the Logitech Signature M650 Wireless Mouse and Signature M650 L are retailed at Rs 2,995. The Logitech Signature M650 is available in three color variants – Rose, Graphite and Off white. The Signature M650 L is available in Graphite color variant only.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleNew York to stop fossil fuel based Crypto mining
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2022 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.