Logitech G PRO X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse launched at Rs 13,595

Logitech G, gaming technologies and gear division of Logitech, today unveiled its Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT. This is said to be the lightest wireless esports gaming mouse yet. The pro-grade mouse comes with LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, the HERO 25K sensor, and a refined mechanical design.

The Logitech G PRO X Superlight is retailed at Rs 13,595. It will be available in black, white, and Magenta color options.

Logitech G PRO X Superlight Features

The new PRO X Superlight is less than 63 grams and nearly 25% lighter than the standard PRO Wireless. In addition, the mouse features a more responsive 2.4 GHz LIGHTSPEED wireless for untethered play. It offers up to 70 hours of battery life. The new mouse has large, zero-additive PTFE feet, for a low-friction experience that delivers unrivaled precision, speed, and maneuverability.

Besides, the mouse comes equipped with Logitech G’s HERO 25K sensor at 25,600 DPI. It is sub-micron level mouse sensor that can accurately track movement at the sub-micron level. This is approximately 1/50th the thickness of a human hair without compromising on accuracy. Additionally, the sensor does this without the use of smoothing and without spurious motion or parasitic counts.

The HERO 25K sensor utilizes a smart power management system to continuously adjust frame rates based on the movement of the mouse to minimize power consumption. Further, even at high DPI, HERO is 10X more power-efficient than previous Logitech G sensors.

Previously, Logitech launched Signature M650 Mouse in India. The mouse is claimed to offer a comfortable and personalized experience with two different sizes and a left-handed option. The wireless mouse supports features like SmartWheel scrolling, nearly silent clicks and a contoured comfort design that enables faster, more comfortable work.

Both, the Logitech Signature M650 Wireless Mouse and Signature M650 L are retailed at Rs 2,995. The Logitech Signature M650 is available in three color variants – Rose, Graphite and Off white. The Signature M650 L is available in Graphite color variant only.