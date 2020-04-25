Advertisement

LG Velvet specs leaked ahead of May 7 launch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 25, 2020 12:51 pm

Latest News

LG Velvet will feature dewdrop-notch display for the front camera and a curved body.
LG Velvet is all set to be unveiled in Korea on May 7 in an online event. Ahead of the launch event, an alleged LG Velvet specs sheet has surfaced online.

An alleged promo poster of LG Velvet has leaked,  revealing most of its key specs. As per the poster, the phone will feature a dewdrop-notch display for the front camera and a curved body.  Under the hood, the device will be driven by an octa-core Snapdragon 765 SoC.

On the back, the LG Velvet will have a “raindrop” triple-camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, as well as a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The main sensor is rumoured to be the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM2. The waterdrop notch on the front will house a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

LG Velvet will have an 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage which is further expandable by up to 2TB via a microSD card. The phone will be backed up by 4,300mAh battery with fast-charging and wireless charging support.

The device will be arriving with an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, as well as a MIL-STD rating for withstanding exposure to elements. Its dimensions are 167.1 x 74 x 7.85 mm, and it weighs 180g.

LG previously teased Aurora Green, Aurora Gray, Aurora White, and Illusion Sunset as four colours for LG Velvet. LG Velvet price in South Korea is expected to be set at KRW 899,800 (approx Rs 56,000). There’s no word on the global availability for the phone as yet. We will know more complete details for the LG Velvet on May 7th.

 

source

Latest News from LG

