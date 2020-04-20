LG Velvet 5G with Snapdragon 765 processor officially teased

LG Velvet 5G is confirmed to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor.

LG has officially released new renders and official video of its upcoming smartphone, the LG Velvet. The latest video reveals the design along with some other information about the upcoming smartphone.

To start with, the official video reveals that the smartphone will come with a 3D arc design where the edges of the display and rear are symmetrically curved. This makes it look that the smartphone has an oval shape when viewed from the bottom. This will provide a better grip on the smartphone.

Furthermore, the LG Velvet will be available in different colour options including Aurora White, Illusion Sunset, Aurora Gray and Aurora Green colour options. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor.

The company claims that the smartphone is made premium metal material at the edges and each corner has a gentle horn-shaped design that provides stability and balance. Interestingly, the company has revealed that the smartphone retains the 3.5mm audio jack along with a speaker at the bottom.

Coming to the design language, the back panel comes with a waterdrop camera module and it will come with a triple-camera setup. The right side of the device is loaded with volume controls and power on/off button, while the left is loaded with a dedicated Google Assistant key. The top panel comes with SIM slot, while the base is loaded with a USB Type C port along with speaker grille and 3.5mm audio jack.