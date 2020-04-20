Advertisement

LG Velvet 5G with Snapdragon 765 processor officially teased

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 20, 2020 11:20 am

Latest News

LG Velvet 5G is confirmed to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor.

LG has officially released new renders and official video of its upcoming smartphone, the LG Velvet. The latest video reveals the design along with some other information about the upcoming smartphone. 

 

To start with, the official video reveals that the smartphone will come with a 3D arc design where the edges of the display and rear are symmetrically curved. This makes it look that the smartphone has an oval shape when viewed from the bottom. This will provide a better grip on the smartphone. 

 

Furthermore, the LG Velvet will be available in different colour options including Aurora White, Illusion Sunset, Aurora Gray and Aurora Green colour options. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor.  

 

LG Velvet

 

The company claims that the smartphone is made premium metal material at the edges and each corner has a gentle horn-shaped design that provides stability and balance. Interestingly, the company has revealed that the smartphone retains the 3.5mm audio jack along with a speaker at the bottom. 

 

Coming to the design language, the back panel comes with a waterdrop camera module and it will come with a triple-camera setup. The right side of the device is loaded with volume controls and power on/off button, while the left is loaded with a dedicated Google Assistant key. The top panel comes with SIM slot, while the base is loaded with a USB Type C port along with speaker grille and 3.5mm audio jack.

 

LG upcoming smartphone teased with new design language with raindrop camera [Update: LG VELVET]

LG Velvet concept renders leaked

Latest News from LG

Tags: LG Velvet 5G LG Velvet 5G launch LG Velvet 5G teaser LG Velvet 5G images LG Velvet 5G leaks LG Velvet 5G rumours LG concept smartphone LG

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo Find X2 Lite launched with 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 765G, 48MP quad rear cameras

Oppo A12 with 6.22-inch HD+ display announced

Realme Narzo series launch postponed again in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!

Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!
E-bikes: Where does India Stand?

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?
Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?
Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea
BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans

BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans
Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India

Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies