LG Velvet to be unveiled on May 7 via online event

The LG Velvet is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765 with 5G support and will have a headphone jack.

LG has now confirmed its Velvet smartphone will be unveiled in Korea on May 7. Due to COVID-19 spread across the world, the company will be announcing the phone in an online event that will be live-streamed through LG’s official YouTube and Facebook accounts.



LG has announced the launch date via Korean YouTube channel. The short 15-second starts with a runway with different coloured raindrops falling on it highlighting the ‘raindrop camera’. LG previously teased Aurora Green, Aurora Gray, Aurora White, and Illusion Sunset as four colours for LG Velvet.



As per the company page, the event will be a "fashion show that boasts innovative designs." The video ends with the unveiling date of May 7 and the addresses of its official YouTube and Facebook pages. The LG Velvet unveiling will be at 10am (6:30am IST) on May 7.





The back panel will come with a waterdrop camera module and it will come with a triple-camera setup. The right side of the device will have volume controls and power on/off button, while the left will have a dedicated Google Assistant key. The top panel will come with SIM slot, while the base will have a USB Type C port along with speaker grille and 3.5mm audio jack.

