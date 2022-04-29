LG starts manufacturing Dual Inverter Window Air Conditioners in India

LG Electronics, India’s consumer durable brand, has started manufacturing their Dual Inverter Window Air Conditioners at their Noida plant in India. The LG Window Inverter AC price starts from Rs 39990.

With this, LG will work on further increasing their market share with their Make in India product line-up. The company will be investing in building the infrastructure with the capability of manufacturing up to 300,000 units of the window air conditioners.

LG Dual Inverter Window Air Conditioners

LG Dual Inverter Window Air Conditioners will be an energy efficient choice for consumers. Further, equipped with LG ThinQ, the 5 Star window air conditioner offers a range of connected features and allows users to control them remotely through a smartphone app when not at home.

The air conditioners have been designed to elevate the convenience and comfort of the consumers. These 5 Star energy efficient air conditioners are powered by a Dual Inverter Compressor and 4-in-1 Convertible Mode for cooling as per user requirement. It is also equipped with Top Air Discharge for uniform cooling and Clean Filter Indicator promising fresh and clean air every time.

Commenting on the development, Deepak Bansal, VP, Home Appliances & Air Conditioner, LG Electronics India said, “LG has been dedicated to offering some of the latest and first-of-its-kind technologies in their range of home appliances. Our consumers over the years have appreciated the differentiated offerings and meaningful innovations by LG, and our leadership in the air conditioner market is a clear testament to that. Now as we start manufacturing our Dual Inverter window air conditioners in India, we are confident, it will further diversify our scope to make more India-specific innovations for India and the world.”

Recently, LG introduced 2022 lineup of Home Appliances in India. The 2022 lineup consists of new Refrigerators – InstaView Door-in-Door and Frost Free Refrigerators, AI Direct Drive Washing Machines, Puricare Wearable Air Purifier, VIRAAT Air Conditioners, UV+UF Water Purifiers and a new range of Charcoal Microwaves.