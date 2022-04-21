LG introduces 2022 lineup of Home Appliances in India

LG Electronics today unveiled the new lineup of 2022 Home Appliances which includes a range of Smart Home Appliances. The latest products come with sophisticated designs to upgrade to a premium lifestyle, says LG. The 2022 lineup consists of new Refrigerators – InstaView Door-in-Door and Frost Free Refrigerators, AI Direct Drive Washing Machines, Puricare Wearable Air Purifier, VIRAAT Air Conditioners, UV+UF Water Purifiers and a new range of Charcoal Microwaves.

LG 2022 Refrigerators

The 2022 range of LG Side-by-Side and Frost Free Refrigerators have been launched to elevate the user experience and add elegance to the kitchen. With a new flat design and loaded with metallic decorations, the new refrigerators are minimal yet sophisticated. The new range of Frost Free Refrigerators is equipped with E-micom, users can conveniently control the temperature settings without opening the door, significantly reducing the cold air loss.

With the LG ThinQ, users can control key features and access the appliance remotely from anywhere. The latest LG refrigerators also come with Smart Learner powered by AI, which analyses the usage pattern of the refrigerator and optimizes cooling accordingly. With the help of various algorithms, the latest range of LG refrigerators monitors the hourly, daily and weekly data to deliver higher energy efficiency and long-lasting freshness for fruits and vegetables.

The new InstaView Side-By-Side Refrigerator now has a 23% Bigger InstaView Window for a wider view of what’s inside. One can knock twice on the tinted glass and it will illuminate the inside of the refrigerator – letting the users quickly access their favourite foods & beverages. The New Dispenser with UVnanoTM keeps the nozzle of the dispenser clean regularly. It automatically reduces 99.99% of bacteria from the water nozzle with UV Light so that users can get clean, fresh water every time.

The Frost Free Refrigerators also come equipped with an all-new powerful Hygiene Fresh air filter. As confirmed by TUV Rheinland, this latest technology not just eliminates up to 99.99#% of bacteria but also deodorizes and purifies the air inside.

Further, the new refrigerators are packed with features such as DoorCooling+ to ensure quicker cooling than a conventional system and prolonged freshness of the stored food items. LG’s exclusive DoorCooling+ technology significantly reduces the temperature gap between the inner part and the door side of the compartment with dedicated vents at the door side that allows effective cooling of the beverages kept on the door shelves.

LG 2022 Air Conditioners

LG has launched Air Conditioners Powered by AI Technology. The latest range of air conditioners will come with multiple in-built sensors and a superior varied speed dual rotary compressor giving optimal cooling by automatically analyzing the inputs from the sensors.

LG recently launched LG VIRAAT Super 5 Star Air Conditioners. The air conditioner comes with 5.2 ISEER ratings & improved efficiency by 11^% as compared to conventional 5-Star Air Conditioners with 4.7 ISEER ratings. Designed to use less power and reduce electricity bills, LG’s VIRAAT AC comes with a 35% bigger outdoor unit due to which heat exchange is optimized and it can operate in high ambient heat conditions while still consuming 11^% less energy.

LG 2022 Air Purifiers

To provide consumers with a hygienic experience, LG has introduced PuriCare Wearable Air Purifiers, which are equipped with a set of HEPA Filters, Dual Fans, Voice ON, IPX4 technology, and much more. These sustainable Wearable Air Purifiers are the perfect easy-to-use solution for pure and clean air throughout the day, according to the company.

LG 2022 Washing Machines

LG AI Direct Drive Series in Front Load & Top Load Washing Machine is equipped with AI Direct Drive Technology and LG ThinQ which gives better wash performance and makes washing convenient for customers. The AI feature in washing machines can recognize fabric type, weight and chooses optimal wash patterns for better wash performance and fabric care. The Front Load has Direct Drive Motor with 6 Unique motions that enhances the overall wash performance and leads to less vibration and noise along with a bigger Drum capacity for heavy loads like curtains, sofa cover & bed sheets etc.

The New Top Load Washing Machine range uses the TurboWash feature with the TurboDrum to help save time, energy, and water while protecting their clothes and lowering their carbon footprint. It also comes with an In-Built Heater to reduce the allergens and bacteria from the clothes, improving the overall hygiene.

LG 2022 Microwave

LG Healthy Microwave Oven boast as India’s only Microwave oven with Charcoal Lighting Heater and Healthy Heart Autocook Menu which offers a healthier and versatile cooking experience for the customers while retaining natural flavours and nutrition, says LG. The Microwave Oven NeoChef series allows powerful & precise control up to (1200W), which ensures faster and more even cooking performance. The LG Microwave Oven comes with 401 Auto Cook Menu feature in the largest range, the DietFry feature lets up to 88% less usage of oil is a perfect treat for the health-conscious.

LG 2022 Water Purifiers

LG’s complete Range of Water Purifier are equipped with stainless steel storage tank, and customer also gets an Assured Maintenance Package under which the cleaning of the water purifier is done digitally with a Digital Sterilization Kit. The water purifier comes with an Enhanced water recovery feature, recovering More than 60% water. Expanding the health and hygiene portfolio, LG recently launched its first UF+UV Water Purifier. LG’s UF+UV Water Purifier comes with a heavy metal removal filter that removes 7 Heavy Metals and Virus Clean + Filter.

LG 2022 Dishwasher

LG Matt Black dishwasher is the latest addition to its dishwasher range. Equipped with True Steam and Quad Wash feature, the latest model ensures clean dishes from every angle. Inverter Direct Drive gives quiet, efficient yet reliable performance. Easy Rack Plus adds convenience by cleaning various kinds of utensils at one go also it is LG ThinQ enabled.

LG Designer Series

Designer Series of new home appliance products designed with a focus on the interest of Indian consumers. The series comprises new Refrigerators, Washing machines, Microwaves, and Water Purifiers.

The series follows a beautiful design making it an appealing choice for every Indian consumer and resonating with the notion of Make in India. New LG Refrigerators include single-door and double-door designs offering features like Multi Air Flow, Moist ‘N’ Fresh, Smart Connect/Solar Smart, Toughened Glass Shelf, and Smart Inverter Compressor.

LG Washing Machine is an amalgamation of unique design and most demanded features like Jet Spray+, Auto Pre-Wash, and Smart Diagnosis TM to name a few. Apart from this, the latest machine comes with an 8 Kg capacity and a 5-star rating.

The new LG Charcoal Microwave Oven model comes with Neo Chef Design loaded with key features like Healthy Heart Dishes, 360-degree MOTORISED ROTISSERIE, Diet Fry, 301 Auto Cook Menu, Indian Rot Basket and Ghee in 12 Minutes. LG Water Purifier comes with some great features like Dual protection airtight stainless-steel tank, digital sterilizing care, mineral booster, and In-tank UV.