LG launches UF + UV Water Purifier in India

On the occasion of World Water Day, LG Electronics has expanded their water purifier portfolio with the launch of the first UF+UV Water Purifier. To provide safe drinking water, LG’s UF+UV Water Purifier comes with a heavy metal removal filter. Further, LG UF+UV Water Purifier’s innovative ultrafiltration technology ensures zero wastage of water, claims the company.

The LG UF+UV Water Purifier will be available at a price of Rs 20,299. LG is extending complimentary premium service once a year along with one-time replacement of the outside filter and digital sterilization for its consumers of UF + UV Water Purifier.

The new Water Purifier from LG employs technology that can easily remove dissolved solid present in regular that are not visible to the naked eye. It ensures that the water is not just clean but free of any harmful pollutants.

The new Water Purifier is designed to filter the water in seven stages which removes seven heavy metals like Mercury, Lead, Arsenic, Cadmium, Iron, chromium & Copper which can cause serious waterborne diseases. To address this problem, the purifier along with HMR (Heavy Metal Removal) filter ensures clean drinking water.

The purifier comes with the all-new Post Carbon Filter, an innovative technology that uses Electrostatic absorption to eliminate virus from the water. The perfect amalgamation of features like Virus Clean+ and UF filtration removes 99.99% of the virus. The Ultra Filtration does not affect the TDS of the water resulting into Zero water wastage. Furthermore, the Water Purifier has a stainless-steel storage tank.