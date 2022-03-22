LG Gram 16, Gram 17 debut with 12th Gen Intel CPUs, Nvidia GPUs

LG has expanded its LG Gram lineup of laptops in South Korea with the addition of new LG Gram 16, LG Gram 17 laptops. These machines come powered with the latest 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake CPUs and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU. Moreover, both the laptops come with 65W fast charging support.

The price for LG Gram 16 (16Z90Q) ranges from KRW 2.29 million (approx Rs 1.43 lakh) to KRW 2.49 million (approx Rs 1.56 lakh). The LG Gram 17 (17Z90Q) price ranges from KRW 2.39 million (approx Rs 1.49 lakh) to KRW 2.59 million (approx Rs 1.62 lakh). Further, they are available in three colour options including Black, Charcoal, and White. The laptops will be available to pre-order from LG’s official website in South Korea from March 21 to April 11.

LG Gram 16, Gram 17 Specifications

The LG Gram 16 gets a 16-inch WQXGA LCD display and the Gram 17 gets a 17-inch WQXGA LCD display. Both have 2,560×1,600 pixels resolution IPS panels with 16:10 aspect ratio and 99 percent DCI P3 colour gamut. Both the laptops are powered by 12-gen Intel ‘Alder Lake’ CPUs, namely Core i5-1240P or Core i7-1260P.

These are coupled with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage. LG has given an option to choose between Intel Iris Xe graphic card or an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU.

LG Gram 16 packs a 90Whr battery while the LG Gram 17 packs an 80Whr battery. Both of them support 65W fast charging. Connectivity options on the laptops include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 2 x USB 4 Gen 3 Type C ports, an HDMI port, 1 x Thunderbolt 4 port, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Along with a full size keyboard, the LG Gram laptops also support Windows Hello facial recognition for security. Both the machines get a 1.5W stereo speaker setup with DTS:X Ultra audio support.