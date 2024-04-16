LG India Launches Energy Manager, ArtCool Series ACs: Price, Features, Availability

LG Electronics India has introduced its flagship AC range, which includes the Energy Manager and ArtCool Air Conditioners. Their 2024 lineup of ACs consists of 77 new models across both ranges. The highlight of the range is the Energy Manager feature which allows the user to define his/her usage pattern for a more efficient operation. Here’s what else the ACs have to offer.

LG 2024 Energy Manager, ArtCool Series ACs: Price, Availability

The 2024 lineup of LG Energy Manager and ArtCool Series ACs is available at a price range of Rs 67,990 to Rs 99,990 offering consumers a variety of options to suit their budget and preferences. The air conditioners will be available across retail and online platforms including LG.com, LG retail stores, Flipkart and Amazon. In addition, LG is offering a range of offers, including cashback offers, consumer finance options, and same-day installation services.

LG 2024 Energy Manager, ArtCool Series ACs: Features

The new LG ACs come with dual inverter compressor technology, which enables a Diet Mode to reduce power consumption by up to 81% according to the brand’s claims, all while maintaining optimal cooling efficiency and airflow. This feature ensures a comfortable indoor environment while effectively managing electricity costs, says LG.

Read More: Samsung’s AI Backed Bespoke Series To Save Around 30% on Power Bill

Then there’s a feature called Him Clean. This automated cleaning feature eliminates bacteria from the interior of the air conditioner. Additionally, LG has also introduced a new Gold Fin+ coating, which offers protection against humidity, and corrosion-causing elements. With enhanced corrosion resistance, Gold Fin+ prolongs the lifespan of the air conditioner.

LG ThinQ Care is also getting an upgrade with two new features: Low Gas Detection and Foul Smell Detection. These additions enable the air conditioner to proactively detect and address potential issues.