LG announces UltraGear Gaming Monitor Lineup

LG has announced the launch of its new UltraGear gaming monitor lineup. The new UltraGear lineup of gaming monitors include models 32GQ950, 32GQ850, and 48GQ900. The prices of these monitors have not been announced yet and availability in India is also unknown.

The LG UltraGear gaming pad and mouse will be available for the first time this year as well. Fast-paced games need precise control, and the UltraGear gaming pad is big enough to hold a mouse and keyboard and has customizable RGB lighting. The pad can be turned over and has a smooth, hard surface for better sliding and a rougher, fabric surface.

The latest UltraGear gaming monitors will be available starting this month in Japan with key markets in North America, Europe and Asia to follow. Gaming pad and gaming mouse sold separately in some markets. These are priced starting at $399.99 (Rs. 31,005 approx.)

LG UltraGear Gaming 32GQ950, UltraGear 32GQ850 Monitor specifications

The 32GQ950 comes equipped with a 4K Nano IPS display that features Advanced True Wide (ATW) Polarizer technology. The display has a 4K UHD (3,840×2,160 pixels) resolution and 144Hz refresh rate that increases to 160Hz overclocked. LG’s 32-inch monitor also offers high peak brightness (1,000 nits) and 98 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, as well as easy connection to PCs and consoles with two HDMI 2.1 ports.

The 32GQ850 has a QHD Nano IPS (2,560×1,440 pixels) display with ATW and an ultra-high 240Hz refresh rate, overclocked (O/C) up to 260Hz.

LG’s 2022 monitors bring the latest HDMI 2.1 connectivity, enabling features such as variable refresh rate (VRR) and support for fast 4K gaming on PCs and the latest consoles. The new UltraGear lineup delivers quick response time – the two 32-inchers courtesy of LG’s advanced Nano IPS 1 millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GTG) display technology and the 48GQ900 via a 48-inch, 0.1 millisecond LG OLED panel.

LG’s VESA AdaptiveSync Display-certified monitor has a QHD (2,560 x 1,440) Nano IPS panel with ATW Polarizer technology. The 32GQ850 also comes with VESA DisplayHDRTM 600 certification, covers 98 percent of DCI-P3 and has a three-sided borderless design.

LG UltraGear 48GQ900 specifications

The 48GQ900 is company’s first entry into the OLED gaming monitor category. The 48-inch 4K display boasts a 120Hz (O/C 138Hz) refresh rate, a 0.1ms response time. Perfect for PC and console gaming, the new model offers the superb color reproduction and contrast of OLED. It features LG’s anti-glare low reflection (AGLR) coating, which reduces visual distractions. It comes with a remote control specially designed for enhanced gaming convenience and a stylish stand that provides optimal stability.

LG’s latest UltraGear gaming monitors incorporate a 4-pole headphone jack that allows users to plug in a gaming headset and chat as they play. The 2022 models also offer the superior surround sound of DTS Headphone:X.