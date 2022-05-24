LG launches 2022 OLED TV lineup, Rollable OLED cost Rs 75L

LG India today announced the availability of its 2022 OLED TV lineup. First unveiled at CES 2022, the new OLED lineup introduces the widest range of OLED TVs, from the world’s biggest OLED 246 cm (97-inch) extending to the world’s first 106 cm (42-inch) OLED TV that is suitable for smaller room spaces and ideal for every gamer that seeks to be closer to the action. In addition to this, LG is also introducing the LD OLED evo in their C2 series.

LG OLED TV 2022 lineup price range starts from Rs 89,990 in India while the Rollable OLED TV is priced at Rs 75,00,000. Featuring the company’s acclaimed self-lit OLED technology, LG 2022 OLED TVs leverage precise pixel-level control to deliver the deepest blacks, realistic colors, and an infinite contrast ratio. Moreover, the new models have even more smart features for a personalized viewing experience, says LG.

LG 2022 OLED TV lineup features

As part of the new range features LG’s new Alpha 9 Gen 5 intelligent processor and unique picture algorithms, LG’s evo technology is built into the 2022 G2 series (LG OLED evo Gallery Edition) and C2 series. “LG OLED evo TVs offer exceptional clarity and detail, for lifelike images that provide a real-life-like experience”, claims the brand. Brightness is also enhanced by the new Brightness Booster Max technology, which makes the G2 series 30% brighter while making the C2 series 20% brighter, which is enabled by the increased processing power of the α9 Gen 5.

LG’s new lineup also welcomes the world’s largest range of OLED TV screen size selections from the smallest display of 106 cm (42) to the largest 246 cm (97) to extend their consumers’ choice. The G2 series’, available in 139 cm (55) and 164 cm (65), refined Gallery Design lets users mount the TVs flush to the wall for a minimal look and better spatial integration in the viewing environment.

LG’s C2 series offers the most screen sizes of the 2022 lineup with a total of six to choose from. Ideal as a smaller room TV or for those who enjoy console and PC gaming, the first 106 cm (42) OLED TV adds to the C2 series’ broad range of 246cm (97), 210 cm (83), 195cm (77), 164 cm (65), 139 cm (55), 121 cm (48) and 106 cm (42) models.

The new and improved LG α9 Gen 5 intelligent processor is equipped across the G2, C2, and Z2 series models. The α9 Gen 5 boasts the new Dynamic Tone-mapping Pro Algorithm, which individually processes over 5,000 areas on the screen, enhancing each to produce a more vivid and detailed image, in both brighter and darker parts of the picture. Housed with the latest processor to boost audio quality via the AI Sound Pro feature, the α9 Gen 5 AI processor will allow your OLED TV to up-mix 2-channel audio to a virtual 7.1.2 sound allowing you to hear sound from above and behind you.

Completing the 2022 OLED TV line-up is the B2 OLED TV series in two screen sizes 164cm (65)-139cm (55)) and the A2 series in three screen sizes 164 cm (65), 139 cm (55), 121 cm (48)), both powered by the company’s self-lit technology, α7 Gen 5 processor with Dynamic Tone-mapping, AI Sound Pro and virtual 5.1.2 surround sound.

Further, LG’s 2022 OLED TVs come with webOS 22 with several new personalization options, including customizable user profiles that give the power to each member of the household to tailor their viewing experience to their preferred apps, and content services. Moreover, webOS 22 provide exceptional ease for Room To Room Share, which enables users to mirror their favorite content via Wi-Fi from one TV to another in their homes And supported by the Always Ready capability, the LG TV turns into a media display showcasing lifestyle and personal content when the TV is Off.

New for 2022, LG’s display presets for various game genres add a sports mode, joining the previously available options of first-person shooter, role-playing, and real-time strategy. Further, the LG TVs will incorporate a Dark Room Mode, when activated, will adjust the picture’s brightness while maintaining the highlights and picture quality of the games when the user is playing in the dark.