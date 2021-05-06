Lenovo's Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2021 to feature a 90Hz OLED display

Lenovo's official has confirmed that its upcoming Windows 10 tablet will have a 90Hz OLED display with 2.5K resolution, TUV Rheinland certification and more

Lenovo is looking to launch a new premium tablet in China and the brand has confirmed some of the key specifications of the tablet ahead of its launch. The new tablet from Lenovo is said to run on a modified version of Windows 10 for ARM chips.

The confirmation comes from the brand's official Weibo handle as per which, the upcoming Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2021 will sport a 90Hz OLED display with a 2.5K (2560 x 1600) resolution, an 800,000:1 contrast ratio, and 600 nits of brightness. The display will have TUV Rheinland certification for eye safety and will also have support for HDR10 and DolbyVision.

The official further confirms the tablet will draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and will most likely run on a modified version of Windows 10 for ARM processors. The teaser photos also confirm the design of the tablet which looks similar to that of an iPad Pro with speakers on the side of the tab.

There seems to be a front facing shooter on top when holding the device in horizontal position. It is purported to have a quad-speaker setup along with MicroSD card support and a fingerprint scanner that is integrated into the power button itself.

Meanwhile, Lenovo at a dedicated launch event held in China last month, unveiled the latest Lenovo Yoga Duet 2021 2-in-1 notebook along with three more laptops including the Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 16 2021, Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 15 2021, and Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 14 Plus 2021. The Yoga Duet 2021 features a detachable keyboard so you can use the laptop as a tablet as well.