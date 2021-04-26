Lenovo launches Yoga Duet 2021, Xiaoxin Pro 16, Air 15, Air 14 Plus laptops

Lenovo has unveiled the Yoga Duet 2021 2-in-1 laptops along with the new Xiaoxin range of laptops

Lenovo at a dedicated launch event held in China unveiled the latest Lenovo Yoga Duet 2021 2-in-1 notebook along with three more laptops including the Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 16 2021, Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 15 2021, and Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 14 Plus 2021. The Yoga Duet 2021 features a detachable keyboard so you can use the laptop as a tablet as well.

The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 16 2021 is priced at CNY 4,999 (approx Rs 57,700), Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 14 Plus 2021 is priced at CNY 4,999 (approx Rs 57,700,) and Lenovo Air 15 2021 is priced at CNY 4,199 (approx Rs 48,500) for the base models. Coming to the Yoga Duet 2021, the notebook comes at a price of CNY 6,499 (approx Rs 75,000) and in a single Space Grey colour.

Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 16 2021 Specifications

Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 16 2021 sports a 16-inch HD (2,560x1,600 pixels) IPS display with 16:10 aspect ratio. It supports DC Dimming and is TUV Rheinland certified. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen R7 and R5 processor, and also comes in an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 variant as well. Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 16 2021 runs on Windows 10 Home Chinese version.

The laptop supports dual speakers and Dolby Atmos and draws power from a 75Whr battery. For connectivity and ports, it has a full-featured USB-C interface (supporting PD and data transmission), dual USB 3.2 ports, a 3.5mm two-in-one audio jack, Wi-Fi 6 high-speed wireless network card, a standard SD card reader, and a full-size HDMI interface.

Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 14 Plus Specifications

The Xiaoxin Air 14 sports a smaller 14-inch full-HD (2,240x1,400 pixels) IPS anti-glare display and draws power from the AMD Ryzen 5 5600U SoC.

For graphics, you get Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU, paired with 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. The laptop is backed by a 56.5Whr battery, supports Wi-Fi 6, and has a backlit keyboard. Connectivity ports include HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-A port, and three USB Type-C ports.

Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 15 2021 Specifications

Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 15 2021 sports a 15.6-inch full-HD+ (1,920x1080 pixels) display with 60Hz screen refresh rate. The notebook is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 and 7 series processors coupled with 16GB of RAM with 512GB of SSD storage.

The laptop supports integrated graphics and has a 70Whr battery on board, weighs about 1.72kg and is 16.9mm thin. Peripheral connectivity include HDMI, USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports, an SD card reader, and a headset jack. The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home OS.

Lenovo Yoga Duet 2021 Specifications

Lenovo Yoga Duet 2021 2-in-1 sports a 13-inch (1,350x2,160 pixels) IPS touchscreen display with 16:10 aspect ratio. Under-the-hood, you get 11th-generation Intel Core i5 i5-1135G7 quad-core processor, paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

The notebook packs a 41Whr battery that claims to offer power for up to 13 hours. The notebook weighs only 799 grams, is 9.19mm thin, and runs on Windows 10 Home Chinese version. Ports include a 3.5mm audio jack, two USB Type-C ports, and a Thunderbolt 4.0 port. You also get a stand at the back along with stylus support with the help of which the Lenovo Yoga Duet 2021 can be used in flexible angles.