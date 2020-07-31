Advertisement

Lava Z66 removed from Flipkart, Is the launch delayed?

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 31, 2020 5:44 pm

Latest News

Lava Z66 was listed in Berry Red and Marine Blue colour variants.
Advertisement

We yesterday spotted Lava Z66 on Flipkart revealing all the specifications and price of the device. However, the phone is now no more listed on Flipkart as the e-commerce platform has taken down the Lava Z66 listing.

 

It is worth mentioning here that the smartphone has not been officially announced by the company in India yet. With the listing, it was expected that the smartphone will be officially launched in India soon. But now after, the listing has been removed, we assume that the launch has been delayed by the company.

Advertisement

 

Lava Z66 was listed on the e-commerce platform for Rs 7,999 for the single 3GB and 32GB variant. The phone was however not available for purchase as the listing was showing Out of stock with Sold Out message. To recall, the Lava Z66 was listed in Berry Red and Marine Blue colour variants.

Lava Z66 Specifications


Lava Z66 features a 6.08-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixel and an aspect ratio of 19:9 with 2.5D curved screen. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Unisoc processor clocked at 1.6GHz along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 128GB via micro SD card slot.

 

On the camera front, it features a dual-camera setup of a 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors.  The camera comes with features like Beauty Mode, HDR Mode, Burst Mode, Panorama, Night, Time Lapse, Slow Motion, Filters. For the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

 

Lava Z66 features a fingerprint sensor at the back panel and face unlock feature as well which claims to unlock in 0.6 seconds. The phone is backed by a 3950mAh battery. An earlier Geekbench listing revealed that the phone will run on Android 10 operating system.

 

On the connectivity front, it comes loaded with 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS and micro USB port. The phone measures 155.6 x 73.5 x 8.85mm and itnweighs 162 grams.

Lava Z66 Specifications

Lava Z53 launched with 6.1-inch dew drop notch display and 4,120mAh battery

Lava Z66 with 3GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

Lava Z61 Pro with 5.45-inch HD+ display launched in India

Lava Z66 with 6.08-inch HD+ display found listed on Flipkart for Rs 7,999

Latest News from Lava

You might like this

Tags: Lava

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Honor 9A, Honor 9S smartphones launched in India

Oneplus Nord to go on open sale from August 4 on Amazon India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression
Tech News roundup: Vodafone new prepaid plan, Lava phone listed, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Tecno Spark 6 Air

Tech News roundup: Vodafone new prepaid plan, Lava phone listed, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Tecno Spark 6 Air
Nokia new phones, Stage new OTT plaform, Huawei Zte 5G participation, Samsung, Tecno, Mi Stick

Nokia new phones, Stage new OTT plaform, Huawei Zte 5G participation, Samsung, Tecno, Mi Stick
Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick

Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick
Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review

Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review
Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020

Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies