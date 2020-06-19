Lava Z66 with 3GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

The smartphone has been found listed on Geekbench revealing some key specifications.

Lava, the homegrown brand, is reportedly working on a new entry-level smartphone. Dubbed as Lava Z66, the smartphone has been found listed on Geekbench revealing some key specifications.

The Geekbench listing reveals that the smartphone will be named as Lava Z66. The listing reveals that the smartphone is backed by 3GB of RAM. It also reveals that the phone will run on Android 10 operating system. Furthermore, it also reveals that the smartphone will be powered by an Unisoc processor. , which comes with a base frequency of 1.20GHz.

The listing further reveals that the smartphone has scored 153 points in the single-core test and 809 points in the multi-core test. That said, there is no information about the upcoming smartphone, so we suggest you stay tuned with us for more details.

Meanwhile, we exclusively reported that Lava is all set to launch new true wireless earbuds in India. Sunil Raina, President, Lava Mobiles said to The Mobile Indian, “Once the lockdown gets over, we will launch a TWS earphone in the country for Less than Rs 2000.”

He further added, “This is not the first time Lava is entering the accessories market. We already have launched a coupe of affordable earphones under the element brand.” He didn’t share any more details about the TWS earphones but said, “Apple’s design language will not inspire our TWS.”

The company is also planning to shift its production base of all its phones from China to India. The company is also planning to shift its design centre in the country. The company is planning to bring its manufacturing line to India in the next six months. The report highlights that it will shift its R&D, design and manufacturing units from China to India.