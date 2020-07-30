Advertisement

Lava Z66 with 6.08-inch HD+ display found listed on Flipkart for Rs 7,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 30, 2020 4:35 pm

Latest News

Lava Z66 is listed in Berry Red and Marine Blue colour variants.
Advertisement

Lava Z66 has been found listed on Flipkart revealing all the specifications and price of the device. The phone has been listed on the e-commerce platform for Rs 7,999 for the single 3GB and 32GB variant.

However, the smartphone has not been officially announced by the company in India yet. With the listing now, we expect the smartphone to be officially launched in India soon.  

The smartphone is however currently out of stock and showing "Sold Out" on the e-commerce site. Lava Z66 is listed in Berry Red and Marine Blue colour variants.

 

Lava Z66 Specifications



Coming to the listing, the Lava Z66 features a 6.08-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixel and an aspect ratio of 19:9 with 2.5D curved screen.
Lava Z66
Under the hood, there is an octa-core Unisoc processor clocked at 1.6GHz along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 128GB via micro SD card slot. On the camera front, it features a dual-camera setup of a 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors.

The camera comes with features like Beauty Mode, HDR Mode, Burst Mode, Panorama, Night, Time Lapse, Slow Motion, Filters. For the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.
 

Lava Z66 runs on Android operating system but the version has not been revealed in the Flipkart listing. However, an earlier Geekbench listing revealed that the phone will run on Android 10 operating system. The phone is backed by a 3950mAh battery. The phone also features a fingerprint sensor at the back panel and face unlock feature as well which claims to unlock in 0.6 seconds.

On the connectivity front, it comes loaded with 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS and micro USB port. The phone measures 155.6 x 73.5 x 8.85mm and itnweighs 162 grams.

Advertisement

Lava Z53 launched with 6.1-inch dew drop notch display and 4,120mAh battery

Lava Z66 with 3GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

Lava Z61 Pro with 5.45-inch HD+ display launched in India

Latest News from Lava

You might like this

Tags: Lava

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo Reno 4 Pro launching tomorrow: Price, Specifications and more

Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Poco X2

Tecno Spark 6 Air smartphone with 6000mAh battery and TWS Minipod M1 launched in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Tech News roundup: Vodafone new prepaid plan, Lava phone listed, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Tecno Spark 6 Air

Tech News roundup: Vodafone new prepaid plan, Lava phone listed, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Tecno Spark 6 Air
Nokia new phones, Stage new OTT plaform, Huawei Zte 5G participation, Samsung, Tecno, Mi Stick

Nokia new phones, Stage new OTT plaform, Huawei Zte 5G participation, Samsung, Tecno, Mi Stick
Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick

Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick
Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review

Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review
Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020

Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020
Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?

Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies