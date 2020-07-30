Lava Z66 with 6.08-inch HD+ display found listed on Flipkart for Rs 7,999

Lava Z66 is listed in Berry Red and Marine Blue colour variants.

Lava Z66 has been found listed on Flipkart revealing all the specifications and price of the device. The phone has been listed on the e-commerce platform for Rs 7,999 for the single 3GB and 32GB variant.



However, the smartphone has not been officially announced by the company in India yet. With the listing now, we expect the smartphone to be officially launched in India soon.



Lava Z66 Specifications





Coming to the listing, the Lava Z66 features a 6.08-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixel and an aspect ratio of 19:9 with 2.5D curved screen.



Under the hood, there is an octa-core Unisoc processor clocked at 1.6GHz along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 128GB via micro SD card slot. On the camera front, it features a dual-camera setup of a 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors.



The camera comes with features like Beauty Mode, HDR Mode, Burst Mode, Panorama, Night, Time Lapse, Slow Motion, Filters. For the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.





Lava Z66 runs on Android operating system but the version has not been revealed in the Flipkart listing. However, an earlier Geekbench listing revealed that the phone will run on Android 10 operating system. The phone is backed by a 3950mAh battery. The phone also features a fingerprint sensor at the back panel and face unlock feature as well which claims to unlock in 0.6 seconds.



On the connectivity front, it comes loaded with 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS and micro USB port. The phone measures 155.6 x 73.5 x 8.85mm and itnweighs 162 grams.

