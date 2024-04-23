Lava Prowatch ZN, Prowatch VN Launched In India: All Features

Lava has launched a new smartwatch duo in India, including the Lava Prowatch ZN and the Lava Prowatch VN. The new smartwatches come with circular and square dials, respectively. The Prowatch ZN is the first in its segment to have Gorilla Glass 3 protection on screen. Here are all the other features on offer.

Lava Prowatch ZN: Price, Features

The Prowatch ZN will be available for purchase on Amazon, Lava E-store, and Lava Retail Network starting from 26th April, 12 PM for Rs 4,999 for the silicone strap model and Rs 5,999 for the metal strap variant. The former can be bought for Rs 2,5999 while the latter can be bought for Rs 2,999 as a part of a special launch offer for a limited time.

It comes with a first-in-industry 2-year warranty and customers can avail it from 700+ Lava service centers near them. The Prowatch ZN version comes in two variants – Valyrian Grey and Dragonglass Black. Both the variants come with Metal and Silicon Strap. The metal strap variant comes with an additional silicone strap in the box.

As for the features, the Prowatch ZN comes with a functional rotating crown and sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED Display with 466 x 466 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. One can browse through 150+ watch faces to apply. It is crafted with a corrosion-free Zinc Alloy and the build is also IP68 rated so water and dust cannot harm the watch. It further has support for health stats, enabling precise tracking of health and fitness metrics. The watch can track heart rate, SpO2, and sleep metrics.

With its built-in voice assistant, users can control functions and access information with their voice. Additionally, the inclusion of in-built games adds a touch of entertainment to the device. Powering these features is the high-performance Realtek chipset. The watch supports 110+ sports modes, smart notifications, and fast charging.

The watch supports Bluetooth calling via Bluetooth v5.2 and is backed up by a 350mAh battery that can run for 8 days with normal use and 3 days with Bluetooth calling. The watch has a charging time of 1 hour.

Lava Prowatch VN: Price, Features

Prowatch VN will be available for customers at a special launch price of Rs 1,999, while it originally costs Rs 3,999. The watch has a 2-year warranty and will be available for purchase on Amazon, Lava E-store, and Lava Retail Network starting from 26th April, 12 PM in Delft Blue, Moore Black, and Gull Grey shades.

The watch sports a 1.96-inch TFT 2.5D Curved display with a resolution of 320 x 386 pixels and a brightness of 500 nits. With BT calling functionality, you can stay connected wherever you go, while the convenient scroll button facilitates navigation through menus.

The watch is equipped with a voice assistant for hands-free assistance and offers a choice of 150+ watch faces. It supports 115+ in-built sports modes for comprehensive fitness tracking. The watch further boasts an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. Plus, with essential health monitoring features including a heart rate sensor, SPO2 tracker, stress level tracker, and sleep tracker, are all present.

Additional features include a calculator, a quick reply function, and built-in games. This watch also has a durable metal zinc alloy body and a silicone strap. It is powered by a Realtek Chipset and gets Bluetooth v5.2. It packs a 230mAh battery that has a 7-day runtime and 2-day runtime with Bluetooth calling. It can be charged within 2 hours.