Lava O2 Coming Soon To India: Features, Specs, & Expected Price

Lava revealed the O1 smartphone in India back in October of last year and its successor, the Lava O2, has now been confirmed to arrive in the country. While Lava itself has revealed the design of the upcoming Lava O2, an Amazon listing has revealed it’s specifications. Here’s everything we know about the device.

Lava O2: Confirmed Design

The Lava O2 will have flat sides which will be made of plastic. The buttons, including the Power and Volume ones, remain on the right side of the device. Then, there’s a dual rear camera setup at the top-left along with an LED flash. The text on the module confirms that the handset will have a 50MP main sensor. It could come in Majestic Purple and Green colours while the back panel may be made of glass.

Lava O2: Leaked Specs

An Amazon listing of the handset has given us all the specs of the device, including 6.5-inch screen with a 90Hz Refresh Rate and a hole-punch cutout to house the selfie camera. Further, the handset will be powered by an octa-core Unisoc T616 chip coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It is claimed that the device has a score of over 250,000 points in the AnTuTu benchmark test.

At the back, the device will have a 50-megapixel primary camera while details about the auxiliary sensor are unknown at the moment. Then there’s an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. It will be equipped with a side mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. Finally, the handset will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 18W through a USB-C port.

Lava O2: Expected Price

The Lava O1 had a price tag of Rs 6,999 and going by the specs of the Lava O2, the device may retain this price tag or a slightly higher one. Whatever the case may be, it is expected that the price tag will be sub-Rs 10,000.