Krafton launches Defense Derby game in India: What is it about, features and more

Krafton has announced the launch of a new tower defence genre game in India, called Defense Derby. The new game from Krafton encourages a strategic gameplay in 4-player PvP battles where players have to be the last one standing to win a game. Various in-game events have also been announced by the company.

Krafton Defense Derby: How to play

Defense Derby from Krafton belongs to the tower defence genre and offers 4-player PvP battles, strategic challenges, intense psychological warfare, and dynamic synergy effects. The core gameplay requires the player to be the last one standing in the “scouting stage”, the arena where the players land at the beginning of a battle.

Players bid against their competitors to secure units and form their ultimate teams. With these units expertly arranged within their fortress, players counter continuous monster attacks, striving to remain the last player standing.

Krafton Defense Derby: Game modes

Krafton says that there are various game modes on offer so users don’t get bored and always have to something to get into. There’s the core Derby Mode where players battle against each other (PvP), while the Blitz Mode gives PvE challenges. Next is the Valley of Trials mode, that presents a unique test, compelling players to conquer challenges using a restricted selection of units.

Then there’s Friendly Derby, where players can establish rooms to engage their friends in combat. A Themed Mode is also present, offering a periodic shift in rules. However, this one is a limited time event. Anticipated updates also include the Ban Pick Mode, allowing players to block specific opponent units, and Quest Mode, where the first to survive the onslaught and complete specific quests wins.

Krafton Defense Derby: In-game limited time events

To celebrate the launch of Defense Derby, KRAFTON and RisingWings have arranged a collection of in-game events. Every player receives a ‘Welcome Package’ which contains of 20,000 Gold, a Rare Hero card, a Rare Unit card, and a Special Castle Skin.

Moreover, players can earn more rewards including Legendary Unit cards, Rare Unit cards, Cubics, Gold, and more through participating in in-game events like the Login Event, Lucky Draw, and Event Store. More events are slated to go live in the near future, about which players will be informed via the social handles of the game.

Krafton Defense Derby: Availability

India. In addition to India, the game will now be accessible in over 190 countries wherein players can download the game from Google Play, Apple’s App Store, and Samsung’s Galaxy Store.