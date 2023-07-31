Amazon Prime Gaming reveals 8 free games to download in August 2023

Amazon Prime Gaming is one of the most loved services for PC gamers as it offers monthly free games, including some of the most popular ones as well. For the month of August 2023, Amazon Prime Gaming has revealed 8 games that will be available to download for free including PayDay 2.

Prime Gaming: August 2023 Free Games

For those unaware, Prime Gaming is a benefit of Amazon Prime membership and was launched in India back in December of last year. Coming back to the free games, players will be able to download 8 titles via Prime Gaming free of cost, including “PayDay 2 + “The Gage Mod Courier” DLC” on August 3, Farming Simulator 19 and Blade Assault on August 10, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2, Foretales, Driftland: The Magic Revival on August 17, In Sound Mind in August 24, and Summertime Madness on August 31.

Apart from this, beginning on August 1, Prime members will have full access to a new slate of popular games on the Prime Gaming Channel, including Batora: Lost Haven, SteamWorld Quest, Smurfs: Mission Vileaf and Ys VIII: Lacrimose of Dana.

Then, Amazon will also be offering some in-game content for various titles, such as Jungle Penguin Bow Starflight Sneaker and 1,000 Kudos in Fall Guys which will be available to claim until September 6. Until August 31, Diablo IV players can claim 4 Tier Skips also. Lastly, Call of Duty fans can claim the World Series of Warzone Rat Pack bundle for Call of Duty: Warzone until August 24.

As Prime Gaming is a part of Amazon’s Prime subscription, if you are already subscribed to the latter, you can just head over to the Prime Gaming website to take advantage of the new service. If you aren’t subscribed, you can go to gaming.amazon.com and tap on the Try Prime button at the top. Post the 30-day trial period, you will be charged as per your choice of plan.