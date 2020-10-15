Kodak HD LED Android TV to start at Rs 5,999 during sale

Kodak has announced new prices for its range of Android TVs starting at a price of Rs 5,999. The company has also announced discounted prices for its recently launched 7XPRO series.

Kodak, the photography based American company has partnered with Amazon and Flipkart to provide its HD LED TV at the lowest prices during the Big Billion Days and Great Indian Festival. The new prices for its TV range start with as low as Rs 5,999 and Rs 10,999 for its recent Android 7XPRO series. The sale will begin on 16th October till 21st October.

Flipkart is offering a 10% instant discount to SBI debit and credit card users. Apart from this, the sale would also enable no cost EMI for the users of Bajaj Finserv and the leading banks such as SBI, HDFC and ICICI banks. Amazon is also offering a 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit/ Credit cards and EMI.

The line-up comes with some smart features like 5000 smart tv Apps and games, 24 watt sound surround with Dolby Vision and DTS, Bluetooth Smart remote with hotkeys, airplay, built-in Chromecast where more than 1000 app can be casted.

The CA series comes with a Processor powered by MediaTek and the 7XPRO comes with a processor powered by Amlogic.

The 7XPRO series was launched in August as Google’s official Android partner and runs on Android 9 Pie, powered by quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPUs and Mali-450MP3 GPUs. The 32HDX7XPRO, 40FHDX7XPRO, and 43FHDX7XPRO come with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage while the 4K models come with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

Here are all the details regarding the prices on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days:

Model Price

32HDX7XPRO TV - Rs 10,999

40FHDX7XPRO TV - Rs15,999

43FHDX7XPRO TV - Rs 18,499

43UHDX7XPRO TV - Rs 22,499

55UHDX7XPRO TV - Rs 28,999

43CA2022 TV - Rs 22,499

50CA7077 TV - Rs 26,999

55CA0909 TV - Rs 30,499

65CA0101 TV - Rs 44,999

24 HDX900s TV - Rs 5,999

32 HDX900s TV - Rs 8,499

Here are the details for the prices on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival:

Model Price

32HDX7XPRO TV: Rs 10,999

40FHDX7XPRO TV: Rs 15,999

43UHDX7XPRO TV: Rs 22,499

50UHDX7XPRO TV: Rs 25,499

55UHDX7XPRO TV: Rs 28,999

75CA9099 TV: Rs 94,999