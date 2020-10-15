Advertisement

Kodak HD LED Android TV to start at Rs 5,999 during sale

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 15, 2020 11:47 am

Latest News

Kodak has announced new prices for its range of Android TVs starting at a price of Rs 5,999. The company has also announced discounted prices for its recently launched 7XPRO series.
Advertisement

Kodak, the photography based American company has partnered with Amazon and Flipkart to provide its HD LED TV at the lowest prices during the Big Billion Days and Great Indian Festival. The new prices for its TV range start with as low as Rs 5,999 and Rs 10,999 for its recent Android 7XPRO series. The sale will begin on 16th October till 21st October.

 

Kodak TV 1

 

Advertisement

Read More: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top 5 Budget Smartphones Deals 

 

Flipkart is offering a 10% instant discount to SBI debit and credit card users. Apart from this, the sale would also enable no cost EMI for the users of Bajaj Finserv and the leading banks such as SBI, HDFC and ICICI banks. Amazon is also offering a 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit/ Credit cards and EMI.

 

The line-up comes with some smart features like 5000 smart tv Apps and games, 24 watt sound surround with Dolby Vision and DTS, Bluetooth Smart remote with hotkeys, airplay, built-in Chromecast where more than 1000 app can be casted. 

 

Read More: Kodak launches range of XPRO and CA Android TV series in India starting at Rs 10,999 

 

The CA series comes with a Processor powered by MediaTek and the 7XPRO comes with a processor powered by Amlogic.

 

The 7XPRO series was launched in August as Google’s official Android partner and runs on Android 9 Pie, powered by quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPUs and Mali-450MP3 GPUs. The 32HDX7XPRO, 40FHDX7XPRO, and 43FHDX7XPRO come with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage while the 4K models come with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. 

 

Kodak TV 2

 

Here are all the details regarding the prices on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days:

 

Model                             Price

 

 

32HDX7XPRO TV -       Rs 10,999

40FHDX7XPRO TV -     Rs15,999

43FHDX7XPRO TV -     Rs 18,499

43UHDX7XPRO TV -     Rs 22,499

55UHDX7XPRO TV -     Rs 28,999

43CA2022 TV -              Rs 22,499

50CA7077 TV -              Rs 26,999

55CA0909 TV -              Rs 30,499

65CA0101 TV -              Rs 44,999

24 HDX900s TV -          Rs 5,999

32 HDX900s TV -          Rs 8,499

 

Here are the details for the prices on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival:

 

Model                                  Price

 

32HDX7XPRO TV:             Rs 10,999

40FHDX7XPRO TV:           Rs 15,999

43UHDX7XPRO TV:          Rs 22,499

50UHDX7XPRO TV:          Rs 25,499

55UHDX7XPRO TV:          Rs 28,999

75CA9099 TV:                   Rs 94,999

Kodak launches range of XPRO and CA Android TV series in India starting at Rs 10,999

Flipkart allows pre-booking a product for just Rs 1 before BBD sale

Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best Deals

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top 5 Budget Smartphones Deals

Latest News from Kodak

You might like this

Tags: Kodak

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus TV Y series now available via Flipkart

Itel launches a new range of TVs in India, starting at Rs 8,999

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Xiaomi buying Honor?, OnePlus 8T Pro will come, Jio Smart Meter

Xiaomi buying Honor?, OnePlus 8T Pro will come, Jio Smart Meter
Google Pixel 4a first impression

Google Pixel 4a first impression
Apple iPhone 12 series and Homepod Mini: Quick Analysis

Apple iPhone 12 series and Homepod Mini: Quick Analysis
Vivo S20 Se coming soon, OnePlus 8t confirmed specs, carl Pie resigns from Oneplus

Vivo S20 Se coming soon, OnePlus 8t confirmed specs, carl Pie resigns from Oneplus
Lg Velvet Price in India, Galaxy M31 Prime Price, iTel Tv

Lg Velvet Price in India, Galaxy M31 Prime Price, iTel Tv
Will Paytm Mini App store make a difference?

Will Paytm Mini App store make a difference?

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies