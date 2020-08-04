Advertisement

Kodak launches range of XPRO and CA Android TV series in India starting at Rs 10,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 04, 2020 5:44 pm

Kodak TV India also announced an investment of Rs 500 crore in a fully automated TV manufacturing plant in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh with complete backward integration and an R&D centre.
Kodak TV India has announced the launch of seven TV variants under its XPRO and CA series in India, which the company says is its biggest launch line-up ever. Along with the launch, Kodak TV India also announced an investment of Rs 500 crore in a fully automated TV manufacturing plant in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh with complete backward integration and an R&D centre.

Starting at under Rs 10,999, 7XPRO Android TVs will be available in six variants—32-inch (HD) at Rs 10,999, 40-inch (Full HD) priced at Rs 16,499, 43-inch (Full HD & Ultra HD) priced at Rs 18,999 and Rs 21,999 respectively. The 50-inch (Ultra HD) and 55-inch (Ultra HD) are priced at Rs 25,999 and Rs 29,999; while the new 75 inch CA series will be available for Rs 99,999. These will be available on Amazon and Flipkart from Aug 6, 2020.

With this launch, Kodak TV India becomes among the first partners for Google’s Certified Android TVs in India. The models have been entirely researched and tested in the country by Kodak TV India.

With an integrated Google Assistant, the Kodak TVs offer a large screen for Chromecast video meetings, documents and built-in apps, such as YouTube Learning and Google classroom, assisting in learning and upgradation. Customers can also cast photos, videos, music and other content. The XPRO variants are also loaded with features such as an RM Cortex-A53 Quad-core processor, an Android 9.0 interface, and multiple connectivity options with USB 2.0, HDMI ARC/CEC and Bluetooth v. 4.1 that has a user-friendly remote control.

These new variants come with a near bezel-less design and a sound output of 24 Watts. The TVs have over 500 apps such as Spotify, Pandora etc. for music, movies and games. The remote control has been designed in India, with dedicated hotkeys for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Google Play Store, said the company.

Kodak TVs will also serve as a single platform for smart homes. With integrated Google maps, users can search routes in over 700 cities, control smart lights and identify COVID-19 relief centres within a radius of three kms.

Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd said, “We are proud to be recognised as Google’s official partner for Android TVs, which have enhanced customer experience. These new variants are an outcome of investments that we made in technology research within India. With the 75-inch CA series model, we will be a tough competitor in the premium affordable Smart TV segment.” He added, “Content consumption patterns have changed due to COVID-19 and Kodak 7XPRO is a certified Google Android TV that optimises data usage across 5,00,000 movies, shows, games and music available on the Google Play Store.”

