Kia Syros: Features & Variant-Wise Price List

Kia Syros hatchback has been launched in India and here are the key details of the new vehicle from Kia.

By Abhishek Malhotra
First unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the Kia Syros has now officially launched in India, with introductory ex-showroom prices ranging from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17.80 lakh (pan-India). Bookings are already open, and deliveries are set to begin in mid-February. Available in six broad variants, the Syros comes with both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. Here’s everything the car has to offer.

Kia Syros: Variant-wise Price List

Kia Syros Petrol Variants (Ex-Showroom Prices):

• HTK MT – ₹9 lakh
• HTK (O) MT – ₹10 lakh
• HTK+ MT – ₹11.50 lakh
• HTX MT – ₹13.30 lakh
• HTK+ AT – ₹12.80 lakh
• HTX AT – ₹14.60 lakh
• HTK+ AT – ₹16 lakh
• HTX+ (ADAS) AT – ₹16.80 lakh

Kia Syros Diesel Variants (Ex-Showroom Prices):

• HTK (O) – ₹11 lakh
• HTK+ – ₹12.50 lakh
• HTX – ₹14.30 lakh
• HTX+ AT – ₹17 lakh
• HTX+ (ADAS) AT – ₹17.80 lakh

Kia Syros: Features & Safety

The Kia Syros is equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital driver display, along with a 5-inch climate control display featuring automatic AC. Other highlights include a wireless phone charger, panoramic sunroof, an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, ventilated front and rear seats, a 4-way powered driver seat, push-button start/stop, and 64-color ambient lighting.

On the safety front, it comes with six airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), a reversing camera, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. Additionally, it offers ADAS Level 2 features, including lane keep assist and blind spot monitoring, as well as front parking and a 360-degree camera.

Kia Syros: Engine Options

The Syros is available with two engine choices:

  • A 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (120 PS/172 Nm), paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission (MT) or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT).
  • A 1.5-litre diesel engine (116 PS/250 Nm), available with a 6-speed manual (MT) or a 6-speed automatic transmission (AT).

