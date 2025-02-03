Kia Syros: Features & Variant-Wise Price List

First unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the Kia Syros has now officially launched in India, with introductory ex-showroom prices ranging from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17.80 lakh (pan-India). Bookings are already open, and deliveries are set to begin in mid-February. Available in six broad variants, the Syros comes with both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. Here’s everything the car has to offer.

Kia Syros: Variant-wise Price List

Kia Syros Petrol Variants (Ex-Showroom Prices):

• HTK MT – ₹9 lakh

• HTK (O) MT – ₹10 lakh

• HTK+ MT – ₹11.50 lakh

• HTX MT – ₹13.30 lakh

• HTK+ AT – ₹12.80 lakh

• HTX AT – ₹14.60 lakh

• HTK+ AT – ₹16 lakh

• HTX+ (ADAS) AT – ₹16.80 lakh

Kia Syros Diesel Variants (Ex-Showroom Prices):

• HTK (O) – ₹11 lakh

• HTK+ – ₹12.50 lakh

• HTX – ₹14.30 lakh

• HTX+ AT – ₹17 lakh

• HTX+ (ADAS) AT – ₹17.80 lakh

Kia Syros: Features & Safety

The Kia Syros is equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital driver display, along with a 5-inch climate control display featuring automatic AC. Other highlights include a wireless phone charger, panoramic sunroof, an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, ventilated front and rear seats, a 4-way powered driver seat, push-button start/stop, and 64-color ambient lighting.

Read More: Maruti Suzuki eVitara: Features Revealed, Unofficial Bookings Now Open

On the safety front, it comes with six airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), a reversing camera, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. Additionally, it offers ADAS Level 2 features, including lane keep assist and blind spot monitoring, as well as front parking Sensors and a 360-degree camera.

Kia Syros: Engine Options

The Syros is available with two engine choices: