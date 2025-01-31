Maruti Suzuki eVitara: Features Revealed, Unofficial Bookings Now Open

Maruti Suzuki is preparing to enter India’s electric vehicle market with the highly anticipated eVitara, scheduled for launch later this year. Unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, the Maruti Suzuki eVitara will compete directly with the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, and Mahindra BE 06. The company has now revealed its features and colour variants. Further, unofficial bookings for the car have also begun.

Maruti Suzuki eVitara: Features

The eVitara will feature LED headlights, DRLs, and tail-lights, along with 18-inch alloy wheels. Active air vents on the grille are expected to improve aerodynamics. Inside, it will boast a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, complemented by a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

The eVitara will also offer a panoramic sunroof, multi-color ambient lighting, a wireless charger, and an Infinity by Harman audio system with connected car technology.

Additional highlights include ventilated front seats, a 10-way power-adjustable drivers seat, reclining and sliding rear seats, and a PM 2.5 air filter. For enhanced performance, the SUV will feature multiple driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Sports along with Snow mode, regenerative braking, and one-pedal driving for improved efficiency.

In terms of safety, the eVitara will come equipped with seven airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, rear disc brakes, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold. It will also feature a Blind Spot Monitor and an Acoustic Vehicle Alarm System for pedestrian safety. The standout addition is Level 2 ADAS, enhancing overall driver assistance and safety.

The Maruti Suzuki eVitara is built on the all-new Heartect-e platform, designed specifically for EVs. The EV will be It will be offered with two battery options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The 49kWh unit makes 142bhp and 192.5Nm of torque while the larger battery pack makes 172bhp paired with the same amount of torque. The 61kWh variant is expected to offer an impressive range of up to 500 km on a single charge.

Maruti Suzuki eVitara will come in 10 colour choices. There will be six single-tone colours: Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver, Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Bluish Black, and Opulent Red. In addition, there will be four dual-tone options: Arctic White, Land Breeze Green, Splendid Silver, and Opulent Red, all featuring a contrasting black roof.

Maruti Suzuki eVitara: Unofficial Bookings Go Live

Selecr dealers across the countey have started accepting unofficial bookings for the new electric SUV by Maruti. Interested buyers can book the eVitara for Rs 25,000 (via Financial Express).



