Just Corseca Stalker TWS earbuds launched in India

Just Corseca has debuted its latest pair of TWS earbuds in India, called Stalker earbuds. The new audio product from the brand doubles up as a little desk effigy, inside which the buds are placed. The buds further have in-built voice recognition, touch controls and much more.

Just Corseca Stalker: Price, Availability

The Just Corseca Stalker TWS is now available for a price of just Rs 6,999, backed with a 12-month warranty period. The product can be purchased from the company’s official website Justcorseca.in and on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra. They can be availed in blue, black, and pink.

The product can also be purchased through other online and offline retail stores across India. The brand is also offering a FLAT 50% discount for its first 50 customers using the coupon code – FIRST50 on the official website.

Just Corseca Stalker: Features

The case of the Just Corseca Stalker doubles as a figurine one can place on their desk. It boasts of multiple features when it comes to usability, such as being an ideal choice for kids as its USP is its <60dB sound output. This makes it a suitable choice for children so there’s no harm to their ears.

Based on the latest J6973 Bluetooth V5.1 chipset, the Just Corseca Stalker has an operating range of 10 meters. It features slim and lightweight buds that remain discreet when placed in its charging pod, disguising itself as the shoes of a pirate kid effigy, according to the brand. If you plug it out, it instantly pairs with your smartphone or laptop.

Each bud surface features soft-touch controls to enable track change, volume adjustments, call answering, and even access to the voice assistant. Additionally, it features built-in voice recognition, using which you can simply ask to redial the last called number, and voice announcements to inform you of the caller’s name, and even your iPhone’s battery status. Each bud has a talk time of up to 3 hours and a charging time of just 2 hours.