BoAt Airdopes Alpha TWS launched in India: Know Price, Specs

BoAt has launched its latest Airdopes Alpha TWS earbuds in India with features like 35 hours playback, 13mm Drivers, ENx Tech, ASAP Charge, IWP Technology and more. The new set of TWS earbuds come as an entry level offering that are priced below Rs 1,000. Here’s what all it has to offer.

BoAt Airdopes Alpha: Price, Specs

The Airdopes Alpha TWS Earbuds are offered in Jet Black, Swedish White and Dark Cyan colours and will be available at an introductory price of Rs 799 on boAt-lifestyle.com and Flipkart.

Each earbud is crafted using skin-friendly ABS and is protected against water and sweat (IPX5) so you can use them anywhere. The buds also feature a touch-sensitive surface so you can control your music, attend voice, and video calls, and even keep in touch with your smartphone’s voice assistant. Thanks to IWP Technology, you can flip open the case and your buds are instantly connected to your smartphone.

The Alpha sports large 13mm dynamic drivers featuring the boAt Signature Sound. The earbuds also incorporates dual microphones featuring ENx technology for a clear calling experience. The buds further sport BEAST Mode offering up to 50ms low latency and lag-free audio.

Finally, the Alpha can offer up to a 35-hour total battery life along with ASAP Charge technology. A playback of 120 minutes is possible with a 10-minute charge — thanks to its USB-C fast charging interface.

In related news to BoAt, the brand recently debuted the Lunar Connect Ace smartwatch in India with a round dial design with support for 100+ sports mode, IP68 water and dust resistance, and battery backup to 10 days