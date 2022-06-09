JioPhone Rs 749 prepaid plan price hiked

Reliance Jio has increased the price of one of its prepaid plans for its JioPhone. The telecom operator has hiked the price by Rs 150 for the Rs 749 prepaid plan. So, the new price of the yearly plan is Rs 899.

At the moment, Reliance Jio has only increased the price of a single prepaid plan for JioPhone. The price hike was first spotted by Telecom Talk. The updated price of JioPhone Rs 749 Plan is already visible on the company’s website.

JioPhone Rs 749 Plan Benefits

The total validity of this prepaid plan from Reliance Jio is 336 days or 12 months. Besides, the long-term plan is divided into 12 cycles of 28 days each.

This plan offers 2GB high-speed data per 28 days that means users will get a total 24GB data for in 12 months. After the data balance is exhausted the speed is reduced to 64 Kbps.

The plan comes with unlimited calling benefits and 50 SMS per 28 days. In addition, the plan also offers free access to Jio apps including JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

Earlier this year, Jio introduced a new JioPhone plan that is priced at Rs 75. It was announced after Jio discontinued Rs 39, Rs 69 prepaid recharge plans for JioPhone.

The new JioPhone Rs 75 plan comes with a validity of 28 days. It is currently the cheapest JioPhone recharge plan.

The plan offers unlimited voice calls, 50 SMS per day, and access to Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. Further, there is 100MB daily data as well. Lastly, the plan also offers an extra 200MB of data at no additional cost.

Recently, Reliance Jio expanded its 4G services in Ladakh region to a village close to Pangong lake. Officials said Reliance Jio launched its 4G voice and data services at Spangmik village near Pangong lake in Ladakh.