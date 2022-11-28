JioGamesCloud onboards Nvidia GeForce Now for cloud gaming in India

JioGamesCloud made its way to India recently and since then, Jio’s cloud gaming service has been in the beta stage. Now, the JioGamesCloud platform has onboarded Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service, which should let Jio take advantage of Nvidia’s huge catalogue of games such as Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry 6 and a lot more.

JioGamesCloud is currently running in beta and offers games like Saints Row 4, Saints Row The Third, and others. While the platform hasn’t made an official announcement about the same, some users have already started seeing a separate GeForce Now tab on JioGamesCloud app on their set-top boxes.

Furthermore, a Jio employee has seemingly confirmed that the company is collaborating with Nvidia to bring its GeForce Now service in the country. While JioGamesCloud is available for all Jio users, GeForce Now seems to be limited to select users with a set-top box only.

Read More: Jio Games Watch: Things you should know

For those unaware, Jio was previously in talks with Microsoft for bringing the Xbox Cloud Gaming in India. However, it the deal didn’t work out, reportedly due to pricing disagreements between the two firms. On a positive note, with GeForce Now arriving in India, one can expect other cloud gaming services such as Xbox Cloud, PlayStations’s cloud gaming service to soon arrive in India.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has been at the forefront of 5G rollout in India. As it expands its service to various states in the country, the telco recently announced that its True 5G coverage has extended to each of the 33 district headquarters of Gujarat. This makes Gujarat the first state in India to get Jio True 5G coverage in 100% of the district headquarters.