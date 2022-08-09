Jio Games Watch: Things you should know

Reliance Jio is one of those operators who wants to tap into multiple market spaces and the latest one which attracts the operator is gaming. To do so, the brand has launched a new service called Jio Games Watch which is a one-stop destination to watch every type of gaming related content.

What is Jio Games Watch?

Similar to Twitch in terms of functionality, Jio Games Watch will offer the ability for game streaming in an easy-to-use, convenient way. “The platform has set its sights on empowering and enabling creators to go live, with any device, under low Latency, and showcase the best of their content to millions of viewers”, Jio said in a press release.

Features of Jio Games Watch

Cross-platform availability – The service is available on Jio Set-top-box (STB) on the home screen, and a smartphone version too. Jio Games Watch is available as a feature only in the JioGames App with availability on Android, iOS and STB in India.

Video on demand (VOD) – One can subscribe and never miss any stream from creators and influencers with the VOD feature.

Various community events – Creators can engage with viewers via various E-sports events.

Seamless experience – Jio claims that creators will be able to stream in high definition with no lag or buffering.

Mobile Streaming – Creators can go live on the Platform with various resolutions enabling them to Stream in FHD (1920x1080p), HD (1280x720p), and so on with low latency.

Creator Resources & Tutorials – Creators resources are available on the Platform for ready reference which includes FAQs, as well as a guide on how to go Live on the Platform with ideal stream settings.

How to watch streams?

To get started with the service, download the JioGames app on your smartphone. Now, sign in with your Jio number. Once on the main screen, tap on the ‘Watch’ tab on the bottom panel to go to the JioGamesWatch panel. Here, you will be able to find the stream of your choice and begin watching it.